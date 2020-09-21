Exclusive Interview & Photographs: The Boyz Dishes On “The Stealer,” Dream Collabs, Recent Pursuits, And More

The Boyz has returned with their new album “Chase,” making their first comeback since their “Street to Kingdom” win!

To have fun their return, The Boyz sat down with Soompi to reply questions despatched in by worldwide The B (The Boyz’s followers) by way of Soompi’s Instagram!

Discover their solutions and unique pictures under:

Who suits the idea of this comeback probably the most?

Requested by @carmeianneloui

Sangyeon: The entire members match the idea nicely ^^ Jacob: I feel it’s Juyeon! It’s an idea the place the dance efficiency is essential, and Juyeon is nice at main the efficiency and expressing the idea. Younghoon: Juyeon. He’s good at expressing the track via his dance. Hyunjae: Juyeon. He pulled it off nicely performance-wise. Juyeon: Sunwoo. Our title monitor is of the hip hop dance style, so I feel our rapper Sunwoo suits it greatest. Kevin: I feel it’s Sunwoo, who expresses a heart-stealer on stage in probably the most easygoing manner. New: I feel the entire members pulled it off nicely. Q: I feel Juyeon steals hearts rather well like an actual stealer. Ju Haknyeon: Eric as a result of I feel he’d steal hearts rather well. Sunwoo: Juyeon. Eric: Sunwoo and Eric. The energetic pureness and sudden sides of the maknaes shone much more.

What are you trying ahead to probably the most this comeback?

Requested by @na_nnaaa

Sangyeon: Music present phases! Jacob: I’m trying ahead to The B’s reactions after they see the efficiency for the primary time! We labored onerous on it, so I’m hoping for good reactions! Younghoon: The B’s reactions as a result of it’s a efficiency with a distinct feeling than earlier than. Hyunjae: We’ll be performing so much, and I feel I’ll be anticipating every efficiency. Juyeon: The formations within the choreography embrace enjoyable parts which might be completely different from our earlier performances, so I’m anticipating what our followers will suppose after they see it. Kevin: It’s our first comeback after “Street to Kingdom,” so I’m trying ahead to seeing the reactions of each our long-time followers and our new followers. New: I’m unhappy that we will’t see The B from up shut, however I feel there are extra folks cheering us on now, so I’m trying ahead to our promotions. Q: I’m hoping that The B will like our idea this time. Ju Haknyeon: I’m actually, actually trying ahead to seeing how a lot our followers will like it. Sunwoo: How a lot our means to specific has grown. Eric: Performing and displaying our new sides to The B.

What’s the “Street to Kingdom” efficiency that you’re probably the most happy with?

Requested by @junelea.a

Sangyeon: “Hazard”! It was clear, and the story within the efficiency was very strong. Jacob: “Hazard”! There have been many tips concerned, and I used to be proud that we had simply completed the stage safely. Younghoon: The Hwarang stage. The outfits have been very cool, and the dance match the track so nicely. Hyunjae: Each efficiency as a result of we labored onerous on each efficiency. Juyeon: “Hazard.” It’s a efficiency that entails many tips, so I’m very happy with the members for pulling it off nicely. Kevin: “Shangri-La,” which was completely different and broke the mildew. New: “Shangri-La.” There was lots of trial and error as a result of we needed to put together many issues in a brief period of time, and that’s why it’s a efficiency I really like. Q: I’m happy with each stage. In each efficiency we expressed a brand new feeling and a brand new story and overcame it, so even after I watch them now, every efficiency makes me emotional and is near my coronary heart. Ju Haknyeon: I imagine we left a robust impression via numerous performances, so personally I used to be most happy with “Reveal.” Sunwoo: “Hazard”! Eric: I’m happy with each stage, but when I had to decide on one, it could be “Hazard.” The track is by Taemin, whom I look as much as, and we succeeded in doing stunts that wouldn’t have been doable with out belief between the members.

In the event you may remake one in every of The Boyz’s previous songs, which one would you select?

Requested by @je2_o

Sangyeon: “No Air.” The track is nice, and the important thing choreography is good. Jacob: I want to strive “Reveal” as a tragic ballad! I feel it could be good to point out one thing just like the intro a part of “Reveal” from “Street to Kingdom” as a full track. Younghoon: “Giddy Up.” I wish to make it funky, not like the unique track. Hyunjae: A ballad ersin of “Again 2 U”! Juyeon: “No Air.” I’d prefer to reconstruct the music and efficiency and see the way it seems. Kevin: I feel it could be cool to rearrange “Lucid Dream” right into a darkish model. New: “Lucid Dream.” I feel it could be good to remake it with a extra lyrical, unhappy ambiance. Q: I wish to strive an acoustic model of “Reveal” with everybody. Ju Haknyeon: “Boy”! I feel we’d be capable to present numerous sides of a younger boy. Sunwoo: “Reveal.” Eric: “Giddy Up.” I wish to make an EDM model and luxuriate in it with The B because the ending track at our live performance afterward.

What’s your favourite a part of getting ready for a comeback?

Requested by @mina_freja

Sangyeon: Recording and singing as a result of I really feel joyful. Jacob: Checking the teasers that come up as we’re working towards. I feel it’s actually enjoyable and nice! Younghoon: The proven fact that we’re having a comeback is what I like most. Hyunjae: I don’t benefit from the course of as a result of it’s onerous and tiring, however it’s enjoyable to think about the tip outcome. Juyeon: When the teaser comes out and our followers look ahead to it, I really feel each nervous and excited. Kevin: Training with the staff and creating synergy whereas imagining ourselves on stage! New: I’m most excited after I’m first launched to the brand new songs. Q: It’s most fun to listen to the title monitor for the primary time. Ju Haknyeon: Filming the teaser was probably the most contemporary and enjoyable half. Sunwoo: Monitoring what I’ve recorded. Eric: Studying new choreography. Trying a brand new coiffure or hair shade.

Among the many members, who do you suppose modified so much or matured since your debut?

Requested by @rizaagustino

Sangyeon: The entire members’ mindsets. We gained confidence via “Street to Kingdom.” Jacob: Eric! The child is all grown up now and has grown nicely. I feel he’ll continue to grow! Younghoon: Q. He’s grow to be calm and in some way cool. Hyunjae: I feel everybody has grow to be mature, so I can’t select only one member. Juyeon: I feel everybody did. After I take a look at our previous movies after which our latest ones, we’ve all matured. Kevin: Jacob has grow to be probably the most mature. He appears to have discovered his personal identification, so I’m very happy with him as his youthful brother~ New: Each single member has grown and matured. Q: The entire members have matured in each facet. Ju Haknyeon: The entire staff members have matured, however I feel Kevin has matured probably the most out of everybody. Sunwoo: Everybody stays unchanged, haha. Eric: Eric. My face has grow to be extra adult-like.

What does The Boyz imply to you?

Requested by @lyjthy_

Sangyeon: My youth. I poured every part into it on the age I shine most. Jacob: Household! I really like our treasured members! Younghoon: They’re most like my household after my precise household. Hyunjae: Simply us ourselves. Juyeon: It’s like faculty. If you go to highschool, you’ve your pals, and also you spend lots of time in school. Kevin: Household and a stimulus! New: The whole lot in my life proper now. Q: My dream, my second life. Ju Haknyeon: My path. Sunwoo: Wings. Eric: Historical past and household. We do every part collectively like household. Historical past that gained’t change irrespective of how a lot time passes.

What do you wish to obtain throughout this 12 months?

Requested by @rnjnsyfa

Sangyeon: Charting inside the high 10 on music charts. Jacob: My largest aim is to start 2021 healthily with out anybody getting harm! And I wish to do a very good job with our upcoming live performance and comeback! Younghoon: Successful each music present. Hyunjae: The Boyz and Hyunjae having visibly grown! Juyeon: My largest aim is to imprint The Boyz into the minds of extra folks. Kevin: I’d prefer to get greater than two wins on music exhibits! New: I’d prefer to win on music exhibits and preserve a excessive place on music charts. Q: Performing in entrance of The B. Ju Haknyeon: I wish to rank excessive on music charts. Sunwoo: Wrapping up our promotions in good well being. Eric: Assembly The B and profitable on music exhibits.

Who would you prefer to collaborate with?

Requested by @si.paniii

Sangyeon: If the chance comes, I want to collaborate with EXO‘s D.O. as a result of I like his voice and since he’s actually good [at singing]. Jacob: Sam Kim and DAY6! Younghoon: Dean. His voice is so good, and his songs all have an important vibe. Hyunjae: Rain. Juyeon: Yaeji. She is a Korean-American electronica musician who is legendary worldwide. Her music may be very distinctive and thrilling, so I feel it could refreshing to work collectively together with her. Kevin: Nonetheless Beyoncé in fact~ New: Taeyeon and IU Q: Chungha Ju Haknyeon: Justin Bieber as a result of the second track I realized is Justin Bieber’s “Child.” Sunwoo: Rapper Beenzino!! Eric: Quite than collaborations, I wish to concentrate on The Boyz extra for now and make good music.

What’s your go-to karaoke track?

Requested by @sinceitsfai

Sangyeon: John Park’s “Childlike.” Jacob: Steelheart’s “She’s Gone.” Younghoon: Paul Kim’s “Each Day, Each Second.” Hyunjae: Na Yoon Kwon’s “If It Had been Me.” Juyeon: Lee Sora’s “Because the First Impression.” Kevin: HONNE’s “Day 1 ◑” and Chancellor’s “Angel.” New: It has been too lengthy since I final went to karaoke. Q: Huh Gak’s “Hi there.” Ju Haknyeon: So Chan Whee’s “Tears.” Sunwoo: Crush’s “Crush on You.” Eric: I don’t have any!

What do you guys take pleasure in doing throughout your breaks?

Requested by @joquii

Sangyeon: I hearken to music or work on music manufacturing. Jacob: Nowadays, I get some shut-eye and relaxation so I can recharge! Younghoon: I overview my drama script. Hyunjae: I play video games and eat scrumptious meals. Juyeon: I am going residence or eat scrumptious meals with my buddies. Kevin: I watch motion pictures, go to artwork displays, or draw! New: I sleep or learn books. I like touring probably the most. Q: I keep on the dorm or my residence. Ju Haknyeon: I like intense sports activities comparable to horseback driving, snowboarding, or wakeboarding. Sunwoo: I are likely to learn webtoons, watch motion pictures, or play video games. Eric: I watch TV whereas consuming meals or relaxation whereas enjoying video games.

What are your go-to late evening snacks?

Requested by @leerah._.artwork.17

Sangyeon: Hen is yummy~ Jacob: Rice balls! They’re so scrumptious!! Younghoon: Hen Hyunjae: Hen! Juyeon: Bossam (boiled pork slices) Kevin: Hen ft! New: I like consuming noodles and meat Q: Tteokbokki (spicy stir-fried rice muffins) Ju Haknyeon: Hen ♡ Sunwoo: Hamburger! Eric: Ramyun and tteokbokki

What’s your favourite vogue merchandise?

Requested by @364niko

Sangyeon: Crew ring, hat. Jacob: Bucket hat is a should!! Younghoon: Necklace. Hyunjae: Hat! Juyeon: Beanie. Kevin: Broad pants with tight ankles. New: Equipment. Q: Checkered shirt. Ju Haknyeon: Necklace, watch, or brooch. Sunwoo: Blazer. Eric: Hat.

Which determine from a drama, movie, novel, or animation can be probably the most thrilling to satisfy in actual life?

Requested by @_ainxcyj

Sangyeon: Actor Ma Dong Seok. I’m a fan as a result of he’s good at appearing. Jacob: I wish to meet Iron Man and grow to be buddies! I feel that will be a enjoyable life. Younghoon: Tony Stark (Iron Man) as a result of he’s the best, and I’ve favored him since I used to be younger. Hyunjae: Iron Man! Juyeon: Michael Jackson as a result of he’s an artist I respect. Kevin: I want to dwell at the least a day within the “Journey Time” world. New: Patrick from SpongeBob SquarePants. Q: SpongeBob. Ju Haknyeon: Harry Potter!! I’ve actually favored him since I used to be younger. Sunwoo: Lee Kyung Woo from “Love Revolution.” Eric: Doraemon as a result of I feel he would fulfill my want.

What film or drama have you ever been into lately?

Requested by @anisafaujiaa

Sangyeon: “The Outdated Guard.” Jacob: I watched “6 Underground” on Netflix! Younghoon: I take pleasure in watching the drama “Love Revolution” ^^ Hyunjae: “Love Revolution” as a result of Younghoon is in it. Juyeon: The film “Moulin Rouge!” left a robust impression on me. Kevin: I watched the film “The Huge Sick” lately! New: “Cash Heist.” Q: The film “La Vie En Rose.” Ju Haknyeon: “The Outdated Guard.” It’s enjoyable! Sunwoo: “Love Revolution.” Eric: I take pleasure in watching zombie motion pictures.

What are some phrases that you just wish to say to worldwide The B?

Requested by @ghnarj_

Sangyeon: I miss you. I hope we will meet as quickly as doable. Jacob: [in English] Heyoo!! Thanks a lot in your love and assist, and I do know instances are tough, however I hope you keep robust, and let’s get via this collectively! Hope to see you guys someday within the close to future!! Younghoon: I hope to satisfy The B as quickly as doable. The Boyz is making a powerful comeback this time, so please present a number of curiosity and love. Hyunjae: Even when we’re distant, you’re at all times in The Boyz’s hearts, so let’s proceed collectively all the best way~~ Juyeon: Worldwide The B~ I miss you a lot. When the state of affairs improves, we will certainly go discover you, so keep wholesome till then, and please proceed to provide The Boyz a number of assist~~! Kevin: It’s onerous to satisfy immediately lately, however we’ll at all times work onerous on our actions! Till the day that we will stand in entrance of The B once more, get round fastidiously and be wholesome!! New: Our The B who we miss, I hope the times after we can work together with The B on stage can come quickly. I might be working onerous in my place, so please hold your eye on The Boyz. I really like you♥ Q: Worldwide The B, I miss you so a lot. Though we can’t meet proper now, when every part is okay once more, The Boyz will go discover you and provide you with power. Let’s all hwaiting!! Thanks The B. Ju Haknyeon: Thanks for at all times supporting us from afar. Though I really feel very sorry that we can’t go see you immediately on account of this case, I’m glad we will present you various performances after we make a comeback. At all times be wholesome! Sunwoo: Though we’re bodily far aside, let’s consider one another and hope that we will meet! Eric: Hi there The B! To start with, thanks for giving a number of love for this comeback additionally. At all times be wholesome and joyful till the day we meet once more hopefully when the state of affairs improves quickly!

The B, thanks for asking nice questions!

Be sure to observe The Boyz’s music video for his or her new title monitor “The Stealer” right here!