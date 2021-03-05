Exclusive Interview: Rain Shares Thoughts On Working With Chungha For Comeback, Reveals Acting Plans, And More

Rain lately returned with the mini album “PIECES of RAIN,” and he answered a few of our questions in regards to the new album, his plans for the long run, and extra!

Consisting of 5 tracks, “PIECES of RAIN ” contains his earlier single “Swap to Me” with Park Jin Younger in addition to “MAGNETIC,” which was produced by GOT7’s Jackson and likewise options the artist. One other monitor is “Come Over,” that includes Keita, TAG, and WON of Ciipher, an upcoming boy group from Rain Firm. “Aurora,” the primary monitor on the album, has lyrics absolutely written by Rain himself.

The title monitor “WHY DON’T WE” that includes Chungha is a mix of progressive home and R&B, and it highlights Rain’s and Chungha’s wonderful expertise as performers.

Learn Rain’s responses to Soompi’s questions beneath!

How was it working with Chungha? What was the manufacturing course of like?

It was superb to work with Chungha. I’ve actually favored Chungha’s music because the previous, and I actually like her creative aspect. That’s why I wished to work along with her on this album, and that dream has come true. She’s my junior, however I feel she’s nice, and I’m very happy with her. For my album manufacturing course of, lately, I’ve been vastly having fun with creating what my followers need and making their needs come true. So speaking with my followers is No. 1 in my life, and “Swap to Me” with JYP (Park Jin Younger) took place from speaking with my followers. Then whereas selling “Swap to Me,” I introduced out the tune “WHY DON’T WE” with which I put Chungha on the middle and practiced repeatedly to determine what sort of picture I wished to create along with her. And that’s how “PIECES by RAIN” was launched.

You’ve gotten acquired a number of love from the general public from the early 2000s till now. What do you assume is the largest purpose for this?

Slightly than saying I acquired a number of love persistently, I feel individuals are displaying love for me as a result of I labored persistently and diligently. Sooner or later, I’d wish to take pleasure in life along with the general public as I proceed to speak with everybody as an artist and as a buddy.

What do you hope to perform in 2021?

“Swap to Me,” which was launched in the beginning of the 12 months on January 1, carried out so nicely that I’m truthfully feeling a bit of bit pressured, however I’d like for “WHY DON’T WE” to do nicely, and I’m additionally planning on an performing undertaking. I’m pondering of doing a drama and am within the course of of selecting one, however I’m nonetheless considering which undertaking I ought to take. Additionally, I’m imagining how nice it could be if the pandemic ended and I might go on a reside tour round varied nations.

Might you share your TMI (random enjoyable truth) of the day?

My TMI of the day is that I’m going to plan and produce a really nice, enjoyable program three to 4 years from now, however everybody will discover out about this after time passes. Anyway, please present a number of love and revel in and take heed to “PIECES by RAIN” loads. Thanks.

Please share a phrase in your worldwide followers.

(In English) I can’t wait to see you all on tour quickly. Please keep secure, and thanks for all your continued assist.

