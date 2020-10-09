Exclusive Interview: Weki Meki Talks About “COOL” Comeback Idea, Hobbies, Dream Collabs, And More

Weki Meki has made their return with their fourth mini album “NEW RULES” and the title monitor “COOL”!

The woman group’s new album shares the message that they’ll make their very own guidelines, which could be seen by their idea, music video, and lyrics. “COOL” is a assured and energetic music that’s certain to seize your consideration the second you hear it.

International Ki-Ling (Weki Meki’s followers) despatched questions by way of Soompi’s Instagram Tales, and the members have responded! Take a look at their solutions and unique photographs under:

Who do you assume fits this comeback idea probably the most?

Requested by @ghnarj_

Suyeon: Choi Yoojung – I feel Yoojung is excellent at making the fitting expressions and gestures that match the music. Elly: Sei – Sei’s distinctive and charming vocal tone could be heard nicely on this music. Choi Yoojung: Lucy, Suyeon – The cool and stylish really feel that comes from their hair colours and auras actually matches them nicely, so I selected Suyeon and Lucy. Kim Doyeon: Lua – Lua’s new idea has gotten an opportunity to shine. And Lua’s final half the place she says, “You realize what’s up” matches her completely. Sei: Suyeon – Suyeon’s husky and highly effective voice shines on this music and matches it nicely. Lua: Choi Yoojung – She has a rap half within the music, and it’s my favourite half. It was recorded very properly, and it’s like her voice establishes the temper of the music. Rina: Choi Yoojung – Yoojung’s rap and dance in “COOL” could be very cool. Lucy: Rina – I feel her newly-dyed crimson hair fits her nicely. I sort of fell in love ^0^

What’s your favourite B-side monitor from this album?

Requested by @dingdo.nim

Suyeon: I like “D-DAY” probably the most! The minimal background monitor makes our voices stand out extra, so it’s a music you’ll be able to hearken to and give attention to our voices. Elly: The fourth monitor, “Simply Us.” Choi Yoojung: “Candy Goals.” Kim Doyeon: “D-DAY.” Sei: “D-DAY” – I had a sense the opposite members would select Suyeon’s music, so I selected this one. It’s an acoustic music, which I like, and it’s a music that’s good to hearken to within the morning and earlier than going to mattress. Lua: “Candy Goals” – It’s a fairytale-like music that we’ve by no means tried earlier than, so at any time when I hearken to the music, it feels new, and I get lured in like I’m listening to a narrative. Rina: “D-DAY” and “Simply Us.” Lucy: Personally, I like “Candy Goals” probably the most.

What’s your favourite a part of the method of constructing a comeback?

Requested by @janmarcehurtado

Suyeon: I cherished it after I first heard the demo for the title monitor. The music was so good that I actually loved all the comeback preparation course of this time. Elly: “COOL” is a music that emphasizes our synchronized choreography, and at any time when I noticed us dancing in sync throughout apply, I felt proud and excited. Choi Yoojung: I ready for this comeback with all of my vitality as at all times, in order that was good. Kim Doyeon: I bear in mind liking all the songs that had been going to be included in the album. Sei: I really feel our teamwork getting higher and higher every time. Not solely after we apply, but in addition in our day by day lives! There have been hardships as we had been getting ready, however we shared our emotions with one another and understood each other, so we had been capable of put together nicely, and I favored that. Lua: I favored attempting on the outfits. I usually like attempting garments on, and I really feel glad after I put on our new stage outfits and bounce round fortunately with pleasure. Rina: I favored coordinating the small print of the choreography. Lucy: We recorded an English model for the primary time with this album. It felt very new, and I favored that we might present extra varied sides of Weki Meki.

If you got an opportunity to decide on, which B-side monitor would you select to be the title monitor?

Requested by @jr_daehee

Suyeon: I’d select “Stick with Me,” a B-side monitor on our debut album. Ki-Ling actually favored our summer time music “Tiki-Taka (99%),” and “Stick with Me” can also be a really refreshing music, so I feel Ki-Ling would actually get pleasure from it if it had been a title monitor. Elly: The second monitor “Candy Goals” from this mini album, “NEW RULES.” Choi Yoojung: “Candy Goals.” Kim Doyeon: I feel it could be “Candy Goals.” Sei: “Iron Boy.” Each the music and the choreography are very impactful and good. Lua: I feel “Iron Boy.” It’s a B-side monitor on our second mini album. It’s retro, but refined. The choreography additionally matches the music very nicely, so I at all times immerse myself into the music fully after I’m dancing to it. Rina: “Stick with Me” involves thoughts. Lucy: “Candy Goals” from this album. It’ll permit us to point out a vibe that’s completely different from that of the title monitor “COOL.” And I personally prefer it loads.

Throughout this pandemic, what do the members do on the dorm?

Requested by @ammour_

Suyeon: Lately I’m into listening to music by a speaker at a low quantity, so I continuously open the home windows at dwelling and hearken to music whereas having fun with the recent breeze. Elly: I normally watch movies on YouTube. Choi Yoojung: I draw at dwelling! Kim Doyeon: I eat scrumptious meals whereas watching a film or binge-watching a program I get pleasure from. Sei: I attempt to learn plenty of books. I’m additionally watching dramas. Lua: I’m spending the lifetime of a homebody at our dorm as I seek for and hearken to music or search for good eating places that ship. Rina: I spend time watching Netflix or YouTube or studying or drawing. Lucy: I feel I wish to spend time watching movies or dramas.

Which artist would you wish to collaborate with?

Requested by @rebootvini

Suyeon: I want to work with Sunwoo Jung Ah. I’m at the moment into her music “Run With Me,” however all of her songs together with this one are all nice and good, so I want to strive working with Sungwoo Jung Ah. Elly: I’d wish to strive collaborating with 109. Choi Yoojung: I’m inquisitive about a Weki Meki unit album. Kim Doyeon: If given the possibility, I’d wish to work with Paul Kim. Sei: I’m listening to plenty of songs by George nowadays. I’d wish to collaborate with George. Lua: Chungha. Every time she makes a comeback, I at all times watch all of her performances and music movies. Her confidence and angle on stage are so cool. It could be nice if we might carry out on the identical stage at some point. Rina: I want to collaborate with Cherry B. Lucy: I don’t assume I’ve ever considered one particular artist, however I would love for the possibility to collaborate with somebody to come back.

Favourite Okay-drama collection?

Requested by @carlaaa_m_

Suyeon: “Combat My Method.” I truly didn’t watch this drama when it was airing and solely acquired to observe it not too long ago. It’s a drama that made me notice {that a} drama could be so candy. Elly: I like “Magnificence Inside.” Choi Yoojung: I like “I Hear Your Voice” probably the most. Kim Doyeon: I like “Search: WWW,” “My Mister,” and “It’s Okay, That’s Love.” Sei: It modifications every time, however the drama I loved watching probably the most in my complete life was “Excessive Kick By means of the Roof.” Lua: I get pleasure from motion pictures greater than dramas, so I haven’t watched very many drams nowadays, however I bear in mind having fun with “The Moon Embracing the Solar.” Rina: “Mr. Sunshine” and “Hospital Playlist.” Lucy: “Mr. Sunshine,” which I’m watching at the moment. Everybody round me is asking me why I’m solely watching it now. They’re proper. Why am I solely watching it now? I’m virtually finished watching it, however I’m planning on rewatching it!

What are your go-to late evening snacks?

Requested by @irisso9

Suyeon: Chapagetti (on the spot noodle model of Korean black bean sauce noodle). Once I was little, I used to get scolded for under consuming Chapagetti and never an precise meal, however at the same time as a grown-up, Chapagetti tastes so good. Haha. Elly: Rooster! Choi Yoojung: Eel is the perfect. Kim Doyeon: I select malatang. Sei: I don’t eat late evening snacks fairly often. Herb tea might be the perfect late evening snack, isn’t it…? Haha. However generally, I do really feel like having rooster toes or beef intestines. Or ice cream! Lua: Ice cream. The ice cream I eat after a late evening apply session is the yummiest. I normally eat the refreshing sorts. Rina: My favourite late evening snack is rooster. Lucy: I don’t actually consider rooster or pizza a lot. As a late evening snack, I normally eat rice-based dishes or ice cream.

What’s your favourite factor about being Weki Meki?

Requested by @doyeonsheart

Suyeon: With the ability to do cool performances. And having humorous, good, and cute youthful sisters. Elly: With the ability to be with the members. Choi Yoojung: Having somebody to share the issues I discover entertaining or good. Kim Doyeon: Creating a pleasant bond with the members. Sei: I identical to Weki Meki in and of itself. I like that it’s our members, and I like that it’s Ki-Ling. There’s no particular cause. I prefer it for what it’s. Lua: I like that each member treats every one other with sincerity and that we’re at all times trustworthy with one one other. Rina: I like being Weki Meki as a result of it’s Weki Meki. Lucy: The primary smartest thing about being Weki Meki is having the ability to be with these nice individuals. I like that almost all, and I really feel so blessed. I’m glad that I can say I’ve eight older sisters. The Ki-Ling♥ I met as a member of Weki Meki, our workers on the firm, and all the people who find themselves becoming a member of us, I really feel very blessed to have everybody. (:

Any feedback to worldwide followers?

Requested by @seonshine7

Suyeon: As a result of scenario, we are able to’t immediately meet worldwide Ki-Ling, however we actually want to. Since we are able to’t meet, we’ll talk extra on social media, so don’t be too dissatisfied. I hope the scenario improves quickly in order that we are able to carry out in entrance of Ki-Ling. Don’t get sick, and take excellent care of your well being! Love you, Ki-Ling. Elly: Although we are able to’t see one another from shut up but, thanks for cheering us on from far-off, and I actually miss you. Choi Yoojung: I hope the day comes quickly after we can see one another nose to nose and smile collectively. I wish to make Ki-Ling snicker and present you nice performances. Till then, don’t get sick and eat nicely. Let’s all cling in there. Combating!!!! Kim Doyeon: I’m so unhappy that we are able to go overseas, and I miss you. Although we are able to’t meet immediately, I’m at all times consider you. Let’s meet when the scenario will get higher! Sei: It’s been so lengthy since we’ve seen our worldwide Ki-Ling that I dream about going to international fan conferences or occasions and assembly Ki-Ling. Every time we met world Ki-Ling, I knew these had been actually particular and treasured moments, however nowadays, I’m realizing simply how beautiful and useful these occasions had been. However I’m glad that we’re making three complete comebacks this 12 months and making an excellent impression on Ki-Ling. Let’s meet in good well being! I actually love you!!! Lua: Worldwide Ki-Ling~ Thanks for at all times sending us heat love and help. Seeing your letters and messages of help makes it really feel like Ki-Ling are subsequent to me. I like you increasingly~ Rina: Thanks for supporting us from afar! I hope the day we meet comes quickly! Please sit up for our album! Lucy: Hey worldwide Ki-Ling♥, Weki Meki is again with a music known as “COOL.” I’m glad to have the ability to return with a brand new music so quickly, and this time, there’s an English model of “COOL” within the album as nicely, so I hope you prefer it! I’m actually grateful to the worldwide Ki-Ling who joined us for the video fan signal occasions throughout our final comeback although you’re far-off and needed to be part of at a late time. Please control our comeback this time. Thanks (:

Watch Weki Meki’s “COOL” music video under!