Exclusive | Kevin McCloud takes on his most ‘bold’ Grand Design yet in comedy sketch

Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud takes on his most uncommon challenge yet in a hilarious new clip from the comedy sequence Matt Lucas’s Causes To Be Cheerful.

Within the RadioTimes.com unique clip, Kevin talks to railway fanatic ‘Barry’, who needs to “significantly downsize” and convert an previous railway station – however because of the “uncommon building methodology,” he’s bought no groundwork prices, and he must be accomplished by teatime.

Barry’s “bespoke” new house is “constructed on an epic scale… or a scale, at the very least,” based on an impressed Kevin – who provides that he hopes Barry has sufficient glue.

“Would you undergo the entire ache once more?” he asks the cheery new house owner.

“Oh yeah, I’ve bought a sign field to do tomorrow,” Barry replies. “And I’ve ordered a Second World Conflict spitfire to do on the weekend.”

Causes To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas airs on Sundays on Channel four at 7.30pm.