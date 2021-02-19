Exclusive: Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Featuring Sub-Zero and Scorpion

With the new movie of Mortal Kombat Just two months away, IGN is excited to exclusively reveal the official movie poster, featuring Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim).

Check it out:

The rivalry between Scorpion and Sub-Zero is one of the most iconic of all video games. The details of their enmity tend to evolve each time the franchise revisits its history, but it always revolves around the Scorpion specter that haunts Sub-Zero to avenge not only his own death, but that of his entire family and clan. As the poster’s dual nature shows, the yellow-clad Scorpion wields fiery demonic powers and wields a spear, while the blue-clad Sub-Zero harnesses the ice to make deadly daggers and freeze his enemies.

This new poster comes after Mortal Kombat released several character moving posters anticipating the release of the first trailer today Thursday. Check back on IGN after the trailer is out for an exclusive breakdown of all the new footage commented on by Mortal Kombat film director Simon McQuoid.

A batch of new movie stills was revealed last month along with details on how the film’s R rating allows it to feature the franchise’s bloody and over-the-top final moves known as Fatalities.

From director Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat is an adaptation of the popular fighting video game series of the same name, which follows a group of Earthrealm warriors who battle in an epic tournament against the forces of Outworld to decide the fate of the planet.

New character Cole Young (Lewis Tan) joins Mortal Kombat franchise icons Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Kung Lao (Max Huang), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) and Major Jackson ” Jax “Briggs (Mehcad Brooks)) as they cross paths with Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Mileena (Sisi Stringer), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), Kano (Josh Lawson), Shang Tsung (Chin Han) and more.

Mortal Kombat will be released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max the April 16, 2021.