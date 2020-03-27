General News

Exclusive: Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus – FIFA internal document

March 27, 2020
Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the highest of the delayed house soccer seasons, in line with an interior FIFA report launched to its Coronavirus Operating Crew.



