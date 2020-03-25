General News

Exclusive: Postponed 2020 Games raises questions about drug cheats – USADA

March 25, 2020
1 Min Read

The one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could open the door for convicted drug cheats to compete for medals, a subject which will want to addressed, United States Anti-Doping Firm (USADA) chief Travis Tygart acknowledged on Tuesday.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment