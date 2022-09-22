EXCLUSIVE: release date of “The manager”, the new film by Ariel Winograd with Leonardo Sbaraglia

“The manager”, an Argentine comedy directed by Ariel Winograd. (Paramount Plus)

Manager It is the first original film Paramount+ Made in Argentina, for this reason, the streaming service announces the premiere date and the Key Art. This comedy production is scheduled to premiere on October 20 and is directed by Ariel Winograd. Its protagonists are Leonardo Sbaraglia y Carla Petersontogether with Luque, Cecilia Dopazo, Valentín Wein, Marina Bellati, Mónica Raiola, Agus “Papryka” Suásquita and Ignacio Saralegui, among others.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Manager tells the story of Álvaro, a marketing manager who has long since lost his grace. He is separated and the father of a teenage son with whom he can barely hold a dialogue. He finds himself bored with a job without challenges and a body that begins to suffer the consequences. His life has entered a long stand-by from which he will have to wake up when Manganaro and Federica (the owner of the company and the new star general manager), demand that he innovate his mediocre sales campaigns.

Leonardo Sbaraglia is Alvaro in “The Manager.” (Paramount Plus)

Consequently, Álvaro and his team will have to rise to the occasion, but the idea that under pressure will appear will take him down an unexpected path of exposure and risk that he did not seem willing to face. The campaign puts its leading brand of televisions at the center of the media scene and Álvaro on the tightrope; from there he will have to review what are the important things that he is about to lose and he must recover.

The manager is a story written by Patrick Vega (Brothers & Detectives, Thesis on a homicide) and produced by VIS in association with Tresplanos and Infinity Hill. The Manager is inspired by the book “The Manager of Noblex”, whose exclusive worldwide rights were acquired by VIS.

“The Manager”, the first original Paramount+ film made in Argentina. (Paramount Plus)

Director of ManagerAriel Winograd, has been behind great films The theft of the century (2020), mom went on a trip (2017), Childless (2015) y my first wedding (2011); among many more. But his last film, Today the world is fixed (2021), was a worldwide success when it arrived on streaming and the director-actor duo of said feature film is reunited for this premiere.

The new movie of Ariel Winograd starring Leonardo Sbaraglia premieres on Paramount+ on October 20.

KEEP READING:

New details about Lady Gaga’s role in the sequel to “Joker”

The 12 most watched titles in the last week on Netflix

Orlando Bloom and David Harbor team up for a movie based on a video game