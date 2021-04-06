General News

Exclusive Video: ASTRO Talks New Album, Fave Characters, Funniest Member, And More On Soompi’s TMI (Inform More Interview)

AROHA, how are you liking ASTRO’s newest comeback with “ONE”?

On April 5, ASTRO returned with their second full album “All Yours,” containing the highly effective digital dance monitor “ONE.” The six-member group made a drastic transformation and pulled off a putting idea in contrast to something they’ve performed earlier than.

Forward of ASTRO’s grand return, we requested followers to submit questions for the group via Soompi’s Instagram. Now, the members have given their solutions to your questions on Soompi’s TMI (Inform More Interview)!

Faucet on the play button and get to know ASTRO higher:

