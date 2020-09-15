Exclusive Video: ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha Read Cheesy Fan Comments In English

ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha has made their debut as a sub-unit!

In addition to releasing wonderful new music, Moonbin & Sanha teamed up with Soompi to convey world followers enjoyable content material to get pleasure from in English.

Okay-pop followers are nice at showering their favourite stars with love and positivity. We requested AROHA (ASTRO’s followers) to do precisely that, however within the cheesiest means attainable!

With out additional ado, try Moonbin and Sanha’s reactions to tacky feedback despatched in by their worldwide followers:

Particular because of AROHA for leaving tacky feedback for the duo!

Be sure to look at Moonbin & Sanha’s music video for his or her unit debut observe “Unhealthy Concept” right here, and keep tuned as there could also be extra content material coming!