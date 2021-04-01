General News

Exclusive Video: Kim Sejeong Answers Fan Questions About Songwriting, Appearing, Meals, And More

April 1, 2021
1 Min Read

Kim Sejeong not too long ago made her return together with her new album “I’m” and the title observe “Warning“!

Earlier on, we requested her followers (now referred to as Sesang) to ship all of their curiosities about Kim Sejeong by way of Soompi’s Instagram. Now, Kim Sejeong has given her solutions to your questions, referring to subjects starting from meals and emojis to performing and songwriting. Watch the Q&A video under to listen to her solutions!

Did you benefit from the interview? Don’t neglect to observe her music video for “Warning” that includes lIlBOI right here!

