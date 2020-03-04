Exclusive: Watch trailer for Mel and Sue’s new Sky comedy Hitmen

Former Bake Off presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc have swapped meringues for homicide in new comedy sequence Hitmen, through which they star as unconventional ‘hitmen’, Fran and Jamie.

In a RadioTimes.com unique, Sky has launched its first-look photos and trailer for the upcoming sequence, which marks Perkins and Giedroyc’s first scripted comedy collectively. We comply with the pair of misfits and greatest pals as every episode they try to hold out their newest hit, which, in keeping with the sequence synopsis, “inevitably will get derailed by the pair’s frivolous bickering, and inane antics”.

The sequence is crammed with oddball characters whom the pair meet alongside the way in which, with a starry record of guest-stars and recurring characters performed by the likes of Fleabag’s Sian Clifford, Jason Watkins, Nick Mohammed, Asim Chaudhry and Tonya Cornelisse.

The duo additionally need to deal with “the terrifying offscreen presence of their boss “Mr Ok”, always checking up on their progress and making it clear in no unsure phrases that their very own lives are in danger in the event that they muck it up”.

Within the trailer, we see Fran and Jamie don a sequence of weird costumes and disguises whereas trying to get rid of their victims by any means crucial.

You possibly can watch the new trailer right here…

Sky unique comedy Hitmen will probably be accessible from 25th March on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV