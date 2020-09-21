Execs From Fox Entertainment and PwC Discuss Production & COVID-19

The eighth episode of Selection’s Rebooting The Entertainment Trade collection, sponsored by PwC and Advert Council, will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The “Success in Entertainment Production Throughout COVID-19” episode shall be moderated by Selection’s Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay and characteristic panelists Randy Barbato, Co-Founder, World of Marvel and Government Producer, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise, Jessica Rodriguez, President of Entertainment, Chief Advertising Officer, Univision, Michelle Sneed, President, Tyler Perry Studios; Rob Wade, President, Different Sequence, Fox Entertainment; and Derek Smith, Entertainment and Media Associate, PwC.

Panelists will focus on the brand new actuality of manufacturing following revamped security pointers in addition to how present manufacturing realities will affect the look and really feel of upcoming content material. The dialog may also cowl how new distant expertise and manufacturing abilities discovered throughout shutdowns are being utilized and how budgets are being rethought to account for the brand new security measures.

The digital occasion is free to attend however requires registration, out there at 123.com/rebootseries.

