Execution on Unlock 5, cinema hall and school to be opened from today

After the introduction of Unlock 5, theaters will open from today, with some restrictions on religious ceremonies will be allowed and in some parts of the country students will be able to return to their classrooms. The phase of Unlock 5 has started from Thursday. After the lockdown that lasted for 7 months, they are now being reopened. Theaters, schools, etc. were closed due to Corona.

Let us know that from November, the pollution level in Delhi also starts increasing. In such a situation, what will be the effect of corona during pollution, it cannot be said, but if experts believe the corona epidemic can disturb the administration and government during this period. For this reason, Delhi government and other governments are working to control pollution, so that the infection of corona virus is not much and it can be prevented. Significantly, the next 2 to two and a half months of winter are very important. Because the two biggest festivals of the country, Deepavali and Durgapuja are also during this time.

State-wise rules will be reviewed in view of schools, cinema halls and festivals. The state in which the corona will have an effect. On the same basis, these activities will be allowed or banned in that state. Let us know that the way state-wise protocols are being made, it makes sense that most of the areas are working according to the safe situation. There are only 5 states that have decided to open schools. Students of all major classes have been allowed to attend those schools too. Please tell that at present, the highest number of cases of corona are being seen in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka. For this reason, it has been decided to keep schools closed in these states.

The schools will be closed in New Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, schools will be opened in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Assam. Similarly, cinemas will be opened in New Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka, but Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha , Chhattisgarh, Assam and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed.

Delhi’s schools are still being closed as a precaution, but theaters are being opened with 50 percent capacity. At the same time, the Haryana government has not yet decided whether it should open theaters and schools. At the same time, the Maharashtra government is restarting the metro service from today with the relaxation of some other concessions.