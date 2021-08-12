Executive mentioned – we now have the caste information of 2011 census, however won’t unlock it as a result of…

Census 2011 information Amidst the emerging calls for to make Census-2021 caste founded, the central govt has mentioned that it has to be had the caste information accrued throughout the 2011 census however it’s not freeing it as a result of its figures are old-fashioned. Long past and now not usable. This was once said through the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar in a written answer within the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.Additionally Learn – Twitter is violating freedom of expression at the orders of Modi govt: Congress

He was once requested whether or not the federal government had uncooked caste information accrued throughout Census-2011 (Socio-Financial Caste Census). In reaction, he mentioned, "Sure. The uncooked information accrued throughout the Socio-Financial and Caste Census 2011 (SECC-2011) is to be had with the Registrar Normal of India." Stated, "No, no."

Explaining the cause of this, the Union Minister mentioned, "Many technical issues were noticed through the Registrar Normal of India within the massive information on caste knowledge described in SECC-2011. Additionally, the information may be very outdated and unusable.

On December 24, 2019, the Union Cupboard had authorized to begin the method of Census of India 2021 and replace the Nationwide Inhabitants Check in (NPR). Beneath this, the census paintings can be finished in two levels around the nation.

In step with govt estimates, Rs 8,754 crore 23 lakh can be spent to finish the method of Census 2021. On this procedure, 30 lakh workers of various departments of various states of the rustic will take part, whilst the NPR will value Rs 3941 crore 35 lakh.

Within the yr 2011 census, about 27 lakh workers from around the nation had contributed. Census paintings is being completed each 10 years within the nation since 1872. Census-2021 would be the sixteenth census of the rustic and the eighth census after independence.

Inhabitants Enumeration Micro to micro selection of folks at village, town and ward stage on quite a lot of parameters like residential standing, amenities and homes, inhabitants construction, faith, SC/ST, language, literacy and schooling, financial actions, displacement and fertility The largest supply of information is to be had. It’s noteworthy that the call for to make Census-2021 caste founded is gaining momentum within the nation.

The 127th Constitutional Modification Invoice, 2021, empowering states to spot and listing Different Backward Categories (OBC) castes, was once handed unanimously in each the homes of Parliament. No celebration antagonistic this invoice.

Alternatively, throughout the dialogue in this invoice, nearly all opposition events and allies of Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration like Janata Dal United had additionally raised the call for for caste census.

The Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, at the call for of the contributors of the caste-based census, mentioned that the survey was once performed within the 2011 Census nevertheless it was once now not centered at the Different Backward Categories (OBC). He mentioned that the census figures have been stuffed with complexities.

