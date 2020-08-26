Executives to Discuss Leisure, Security and the Digital Consumer

Selection’s Todd Spangler will average a dialog with main content material distributors, streaming platforms and expertise companions as they focus on methods to succeed at distributing content material securely inside the expansive digital surroundings. The dialog will probably be hosted in the Selection Streaming Room introduced by BuyDRM on September eight at 9 a.m PT / 12 p.m. ET.

Panelists embrace BuyDRM ceo & founder Christopher Levy; POPS Worldwide head of OTT and content material Marissa Hanafi; Tubi chief technique officer Reza Banki; Discovery Inc. svp, international D2C service Sudheer Sirivara; & ZEE5 India ceo Tarun Katial.

With digital content material viewership hitting all-time highs throughout the pandemic in addition to streaming platforms launching from many the world’s largest tech and media corporations, panelists will unpack how content material distributors are managing environment friendly and safe content material throughout their platforms. The roundtable may even cowl direct-to-consumer finest practices and tech operational methods to ship content material in dozens of territories and languages.

“BuyDRM is worked up to deliver collectively a bunch of top-flight media and leisure professionals to discover securing digital streaming video on this new period” stated Christopher Levy, CEO & Founder, BuyDRM.

The Selection Streaming Room is devoted to presenting digital conversations that span personal screenings of upcoming tasks in movie and TV, unique Q&As with creators and expertise and related B2B discussions with business thought leaders.

Safe your spot for the free digital occasion at 123.com/buydrmevent.