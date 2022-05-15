Exequiel Palacios scored an impressive midfield goal and gave Bayer Leverkusen the victory on the hour

*The impressive goal of Exequiel Palacios

This Saturday the Bundesliga played his last day and the Bayer Leverkusenclassified to the next Champions League, was the protagonist of the best match of the date. Is that the box led by the Swiss Gerardo Seoane got a victory on the hour against Freiburg thanks to a spectacular goal from the Argentine Exequiel Palacios.

It was 95 minutes and the score was 1-1 when, on a corner kick in favor, the goalkeeper of the visiting team, Mark Flekken, went to the opposite area to head a corner kick. It is that his team only served to win, if he aspired to keep a ticket to Champions.

The center was not good and the ball was left to the local cast to arm the counter, despite the fact that the five minutes added by the referee had already been exceeded. It should be remembered that this added time is minimal, for which the judge has the power to extend the game. This allowed Leverkusen to have one more chance when Palacios received in the center circle of the field and, turning on his own axis, he noticed that the rival goalkeeper was meters away from him and the goal was free.

The ex River Plate He outlined and unsheathed a high right hand with goal destiny that unleashed madness in the stadium and decreed the victory of the local team that had previously celebrated the goal of Lucas Alario, another former player of the Argentine team.

In this way, the Bayer Leverkusen closed a fantastic campaign by finishing third in the Bundesliga with 64 points, the product of 19 wins, seven draws and eight losses. In the next campaign, he will play Champions League. For his part, Palacios will now think about the immediate future with the albiceleste team. is that the technician Lionel Scaloni summoned him again, this time in the pre-list for the Finalissima against Italy on June 1 to be held in Wembley.

