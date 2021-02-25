EXID’s Hani And Baek Sung Chul Lean In For A Kiss In “How To Be Thirty”

Kakao M drama “How To Be Thirty” launched a brand new set of stills of EXID’s Hani and Baek Sung Chul!

“How To Be Thirty” is a relatable new romance drama that follows the work and love lives of girls who’ve simply entered their thirties. Hani performs Lee Ran Joo, an announcer who achieved success at an early age, and Baek Sung Chul takes the function of Hyung Joon Younger, the candy and surprisingly ahead youthful man who abruptly walks into her life.

Kakao M launched a sneak peek of the second episode. The brand new stills seize the second simply earlier than a heated kiss between Lee Ran Joo and Hyung Joon Younger. Hyung Joon Younger is carrying a gown shirt and tie, and he gazes down at Lee Ran Joo who gazes up at him with a languid look in her eyes. She’s clutching onto his shoulders as she hangs onto him, and the 2 lean in for a kiss.

Their first assembly will happen within the second episode. Lee Ran Joo has a free and versatile relationship historical past, and he or she has damaged the guts of numerous males. Nevertheless, she is going to come throughout Hyung Joon Younger, a person who’s six years youthful than her, on a blind date, and it is going to be intriguing to see the romance between the 2 characters.

“How To Be Thirty” airs each Tuesday and Saturday at 5 p.m. KST.

Watch the primary episode beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)