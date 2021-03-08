EXID’s Hani And Lim Nayoung Share How They Became Close Friends

EXID’s Hani and former I.O.I member Lim Nayoung just lately participated in a pictorial and interview with the journal 1st Look.

On this pictorial, Hani and Lim Nayoung used flowers as props to showcase an ideal spring environment, and their dreamy eyes and languid poses heightened the alluring temper of the picture shoot.

When requested about how they grew to become good mates, Lim Nayoung commented, “Unnie and I see eye to eye. Possibly it’s as a result of there are various issues we will relate to. We discuss difficulties or issues that we aren’t capable of inform others simply. I feel that’s why we obtained shut to one another shortly.”

Hani stated, “We share many similarities. Typically, we meet as much as eat scrumptious meals and discuss numerous issues, so we naturally grew to become shut.”

Hani is at the moment starring within the drama “How To Be Thirty,” and Lim Na Younger’s drama “Summer season Guys” (literal title) can be out on March 30.

