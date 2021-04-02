EXID’s Hani In Talks To Lead New Drama By Writer of “Incomplete Life”

EXID’s Hani could also be taking a lead function in a brand new drama!

On April 1, YTN Star reported that Hani had been forged as the principle character in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Idol” (literal title). “Idol” shall be directed by No Jong Chan, whose works embrace “Private Style,” “Merciless Palace – Warfare of Flowers,” and “Clear with Ardour for Now,” and scripted by Jung Yoon Jung of “Story of Arang,” “Monstar,” “Incomplete Life,” and “Bride of the Water God.” The drama has reportedly nearly accomplished its casting course of.

In response to the report, a supply from Elegant Artist Company shared to Newsen, “Hani has been supplied the function of the principle character in JTBC’s new drama ‘Idol’ and is reviewing it.”

Hani is at the moment starring in “How To Be Thirty” because the announcer Lee Ran Joo. Her upcoming movie “Younger Adults Matter” can be on the point of hit theaters on April 15.

