EXID’s Hani Is Trapped In Virtual-Reality Horror Game In Upcoming Sci-Fi Series “SF8”

Upcoming sci-fi sequence “SF8” has unveiled its first glimpse of EXID’s Hani in character!

“SF8” is a brand new sci-fi challenge that can inform eight intriguing tales set within the close to future. Every 40-minute story might be helmed by a distinct Administrators Guild of Korea (DGK) director, and every of the eight administrators’ visions of the longer term will provide a distinct tackle the primary theme of individuals dreaming of an ideal society by technological developments. The themes tackled within the challenge will embody synthetic intelligence (AI), augmented actuality (AR), digital actuality (VR), robots, gaming, fantasy, horror, superpowers, and disasters.

EXID’s Hani might be starring in director Jang Cheol Soo’s “White Crow,” an unsettling story a few broadcasting jockey (BJ) named Juno is known for her delicate and harmless picture. When Juno (performed by Hani) seems on a dwell VR recreation present, she quickly finds herself trapped inside a terrifying VR horror recreation that includes gamers’ real-life traumas.

The newly launched stills of Hani seize two totally different sides of her character, in addition to the stark distinction between her world inside and out of doors the sport. In one photograph, she smiles brightly on stage; within the different, she stares fearfully at one thing within the distance, her eyes visibly crammed with dread.

Hani commented, “I used to be extraordinarily drawn to the near-future setting and the premise of being trapped in a digital actuality. In order to organize for my position as a recreation BJ, I attempted taking part in horror video games in actual life.”

She went on, “As a result of there may be numerous CGI [computer-generated imagery] on this challenge, I acquired to expertise many new issues. I’m grateful for having been given the chance to tackle a brand new problem each day.”

The director’s lower of “SF8” might be pre-released on the OTT platform wavve on July 10, and the “unique model” will air on MBC in August.

