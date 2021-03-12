EXID’s Hani Transforms Into Runaway Teen In Posters For New Award-Winning Film

The upcoming film “Younger Adults Matter” has shared two hanging new posters of EXID’s Hani!

In what marks her silver-screen debut, Hani might be starring in “Younger Adults Matter” as Joo Younger, a teen who ran away from house and is in her fourth yr of dwelling on her personal. She finally ends up crossing paths with Se Jin (performed by Lee Yoo Mi), a pregnant teen who’s on a harmful quest to get an abortion after being deserted by each her household and her college.

The movie, which is at the moment slated to hit theaters in Korea this April, received each the Administrators’ Guild of Korea (DGK) Award and the KTH Award on the twenty fifth Busan Worldwide Film Pageant (BIFF) final yr.

In the newly launched posters for the film, Hani manages to subtly seize each Joo Younger’s jaded, seemingly apathetic gaze as she impassively stares down the digicam and her hidden nervousness about not figuring out what tomorrow will carry. Each posters characteristic a obviously scrawled caption that factors an accusing finger at adults for his or her indifference in the direction of troubled teenagers: “You have been by no means concerned with us anyway.”

When you anticipate the April launch of “Younger Adults Matter,” watch Hani in her present drama “How To Be Thirty” with subtitles under!

