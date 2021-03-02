EXID’s Hani Wakes Up With Regrets After A Passionate Night On “How To Be Thirty”

EXID’s Hani wakes up to an enormous headache—each actually and figuratively—on the subsequent episode of “How To Be Thirty”!

Kakao M’s “How To Be Thirty” is a relatable romance drama that follows the work and love lives of ladies who’ve simply entered their thirties. Jung In Solar stars as profitable webtoon creator Search engine optimisation Ji Received, whereas Hani performs her shut good friend Lee Ran Joo, an announcer who achieved success at an early age.

Spoilers

Though the poised, skilled, and common Lee Ran Joo appears to have all of it, her love life has been a little bit of a large number up till now. A free spirit who has dated numerous males, Lee Ran Joo has damaged many hearts over the course of her reckless romances. On the age of 30, she decides that she’s had sufficient carefree relationship for one lifetime and is able to be extra picky concerning the credentials of the blokes she dates.

Nevertheless, issues don’t fairly work out the way in which she hoped: on the earlier episode of “How To Be Thirty,” the 24-year-old Hyung Joon Younger (performed by Baek Sung Chul) threw a wrench in her plans by displaying up at a blind date pretending to be a 35-year-old lawyer. After ingesting costly whiskey straight, Lee Ran Joo ended the episode intoxicated and leaning dangerously into Hyung Joon Younger.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Lee Ran Joo wakes as much as discover that she has made a colossal mistake. Though she initially appears to be like peaceable as she lies asleep in mattress, she begins to panic the second she opens her eyes and realizes the place she is. Shortly afterwards, she tears at her hair in frustration as a flood of remorse washes over her, visibly kicking herself for her monumental slip-up the evening earlier than.

To learn how Lee Ran Joo will deal with the aftermath of her sudden evening along with Hyung Joon Younger—and the way the incident will have an effect on her 30-year-old life—tune in to the subsequent episode of “How To Be Thirty” on March 2 at 5 p.m. KST!

Within the meantime, make amends for the primary two episodes of the drama with subtitles right here:

