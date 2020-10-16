EXID’s Hani’s Agency To Take Action Against Personal Threats Made Against Her

EXID’s Hani’s company is taking authorized motion with regard to non-public threats made towards the singer and actress.

On October 15, Elegant Artist Agency launched an official assertion on Instagram.

Whats up, that is Elegant Artist Agency (SAA). Not too long ago, we’ve got confirmed a number of situations of feedback on-line within the type of private threats towards Ahn Hee Yeon (Hani). The next is what we’re doing to guard our artist. We’ve consulted the police and are discussing varied acceptable measures to take. We’re additionally discussing the potential of taking authorized motion with our legislation agency. We’ve alerted the operators of the international web sites the place the threatening feedback have been made and we’re requesting that they be taken down and that measures be taken towards the commenters. We’ve reported accounts that tag our artist in hateful photographs on social media and can proceed to report new accounts as they come up in order that these accounts will not be operational. As an company, we will do our very best to guard our artist.

Hani lately appeared within the sci-fi sequence “SF8”:

