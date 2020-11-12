EXID’s Hyelin To Join “Miss Again” As Special Cast Member

EXID’s Hyelin is the following particular visitor on “Miss Again”!

MBN’s “Miss Again” is a mixture of a documentary and selection present, and it follows a gaggle of “forgotten” feminine singers who’re hoping for a second likelihood at success. The solid contains Gayoung from STELLAR, Nada from Wassup, Raina from After Faculty, Sera from 9MUSES, Soyul from Crayon Pop, Subin (Dalsooobin) from Dal Shabet, and Jung Yujin from The Ark. Main the present is singer Baek Ji Younger, who’s the singers’ producer and life mentor.

On the November 5 broadcast of “Miss Again,” Baek Ji Younger piqued the curiosity of viewers when she revealed {that a} member of EXID can be becoming a member of the seven solid members for the following competitors. Anticipation is now mounting for the brand new episode as Hyelin has been confirmed because the particular visitor.

The brand new episode will characteristic the members of EXID gathering collectively for the primary time in a very long time. Within the episode, Hyelin opens up about feeling nervous about acting on her personal and the burden of getting to do all the things herself with out her fellow members.

Listening intently to her confession, the members consolation her and provide her help, and Hani says, “There’s no have to do properly. Simply take pleasure in it.” The brand new episode is about to show the shut friendship between the members as they provide their phrases of encouragement to Hyelin.

Moreover, the each day lifetime of Hyelin after her separation from her company might be revealed. Hyelin says she has been protecting herself busy rising greens on the farm and doing part-time work at a restaurant. She additionally conveys her want to be appreciated as a singer and says she hopes to get the proper tune for her voice by the present.

Hyelin additionally says she has ready a efficiency of “Invisible Woman” (literal title) in addition to considered one of her favourite songs for her first assembly with the remainder of the solid members.

The subsequent episode of “Miss Again” airs on November 12 at 11 p.m. KST.

Watch the clip of the EXID members’ reunion beneath!

