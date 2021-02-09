EXID’s Jeonghwa Talks About Her Big Screen Debut, Getting Advice From Hani, And More

EXID’s Jeonghwa talked about her upcoming motion movie!

Directed by Choi Sang Hoon, “The Dragon Inn Half 1: The Metropolis of Disappointment” is a “motion noir” movie about a Chinese language restaurant that appears abnormal on the skin, however truly harbors an exhilarating secret: it homes a vigilante squad that takes justice into its personal fingers by ruling on circumstances the place the court docket of regulation is of no use.

The upcoming sequel “The Dragon Inn Half 2: The Evening of the Gods” can be about an incident revolving a lacking woman. Jeonghwa will reprise her position of Ji Hye, a member of the Yong Ru Gak squad and a commanding character who devises plans and techniques for the workforce.

Throughout a latest interview, Jeonghwa shared, “I acquired to star in ‘The Dragon Inn’ by an audition. The character components spoke to me. I assumed that we had many related facets. You would say she’s like a troubleshooter inside an motion movie. I wished to strive a personality who plans the operation and instructions the individuals. Teamwork was necessary, and since I used to be the one feminine character, I put plenty of consideration to not trying too misplaced with the male characters.”

The actress made her large display debut by “The Dragon Inn Half 1: The Metropolis of Disappointment.” Jeonghwa shared, “As I modified my path into appearing, I didn’t anticipate to greet viewers by a movie first. Though there’s positively some factors I felt had been missing after formally showcasing a undertaking like this, I keep in mind I filmed with all my may, pondering it will be good if I didn’t have any regrets.”

Jeonghwa shared that she ate with the director and fellow solid members, and so they usually visited a handy retailer for snacks and chats after filming. She defined, “By the members of ‘The Dragon Inn,’ I used to be in a position to really feel that we had been one workforce like I did after I was selling with the members by EXID.” She elaborated, “It was my first time I felt like we had been colleagues on the identical boat, so it was actually attention-grabbing, and I actually wished to share this. I actually relied on them so much.”

The actress additionally shared that an EXID reunion continues to be attainable. She defined, “I feel my largest longtime need and aim is to work as an actress. That’s why I’m specializing in appearing actions, however working as a singer can also be one thing I actually get pleasure from. I nonetheless get pleasure from singing. After I wish to make music, I wish to tackle that problem once more.” Jeonghwa added that she had wished to be actress since she was 9 years outdated.

She continued to shared, “I consider EXID as a home I can all the time return to. Every of us retains that home inside our hearts, and I really feel as if we will return at any time when we wish a break after we get pleasure from ourselves and do all of the issues we wish to within the fields we wish to pursue. I feel we will promote enjoyably with the members once more. We’re every working very exhausting.”

Jeonghwa shared, “When Hani acts, she makes use of the identify Ahn Hee Yeon. We speak so much collectively. We additionally see one another usually.” She defined, “We promoted as singers collectively, and since our environments had been the identical after we had been simply beginning, we conversed constantly and gained energy from one another from the second we started our appearing actions till now.” She added, “After I get considerations relating to an appearing downside or if I’m at a loss, I ask unnie for lots of recommendation. I’m actually grateful that we will speak so much about that, and it’s enjoyable. I additionally suppose, ‘I by no means anticipated to speak about appearing like this with unnie.’”

Relating to the EXID members’ responses to her movie, Jeonghwa revealed, “I truthfully haven’t heard from them in the event that they noticed it. The members instructed me it was cool once they noticed the teaser and poster, and instructed me I had labored exhausting. We needed to movie two films inside seven to eight months. Since they knew all that, they instructed me, ‘You labored exhausting.’”

At present, Jeonghwa is performing within the play “The Excited Three Generations,” (literal title) and he or she’ll be beginning the play “Particular Liar” (literal title) quickly afterwards. Her movie “Good-looking Guys” (literal title) might also be launched this 12 months.

“The Dragon Inn Half 2: The Evening of the Gods” will premiere on February 10.

