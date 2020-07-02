EXID’s Jeonghwa To Star In New Action Film As Center Of Love Triangle

EXID’s Jeonghwa has been confirmed to star in an upcoming film!

On July 2, Jeonghwa’s new company J,WIDE-COMPANY introduced that she could be showing within the new movie “Yong Ru Gak” (literal title).

Directed by Choi Sang Hoon, “Yong Ru Gak” is an “motion noir” movie a couple of Chinese language restaurant that appears peculiar on the skin, however truly harbors an exhilarating secret: it homes a vigilante squad that takes justice into its personal palms by ruling on instances the place the courtroom of regulation is of no use.

Jeonghwa will play the position of Ji Hye, the one feminine member of the Yong Ru Gak squad and a commanding character who devises plans and methods for the group. She additionally stands on the middle of a considerably tense love triangle between the characters Chul Min (performed by Ji Il Joo) and Yong Tae (performed by Bae Hong Seok).

“Yong Ru Gak” is presently scheduled to start filming in July.

