EXID’s LE To Co-Produce New Girl Group TRI.BE’s Debut Album With Shinsadong Tiger

EXID’s LE (often known as ELLY) might be working on the brand new lady group TRI.BE’s debut album!

Earlier this month, Shinsadong Tiger and Common Music Group introduced their joint collaboration to launch a brand new lady group known as TRI.BE.

On January 21, TRI.BE’s company, TR Leisure, introduced that EXID’s LE and Shinsadong Tiger could be working collectively as joint producers on TRI.BE’s debut album.

LE agreed to work on TRI.BE’s debut album based mostly on her long-established enterprise relationship with Shinsadong Tiger. The 2 artists labored collectively to supply EXID’s hit songs like “Up & Down,” “DDD,” “Ah Yeah,” and “Sizzling Pink,” in addition to Bother Maker’s “Bother Maker.”

LE can be aware of the members of TRI.BE, with member SongSun having sung a lot of the information vocals within the songs that LE produced for EXID. HyunBin additionally started studying rapping at LE’s suggestion.

TRI.BE is about to debut someday in February. Take a look at the group’s debut teasers right here!

