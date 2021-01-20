Exile Content Appoints Paz Lazaro as Content Director & Head of Spain

Exile Content Studio, the Los Angeles and Miami-based manufacturing home based by former Univision chief content material officer Isaac Lee, has appointed the extremely regarded Berlinale programmer Paz Lázaro as content material director and head of Spain.

At Exile, which Lázaro joined in the beginning of January, Lázaro is overseeing growth processes, relationships with expertise and patrons, mental property searches, and packaging in Spain. She experiences to Daniel Eilemberg, Exile Content Studios president of content material.

Exile Content Studio launching in 2018 with a give attention to buying and growing premium authentic content material for audiences throughout the U.S. and Latin America. Provided that, with Lázaro Exile has landed an govt with close to unparalleled expertise relations in Spain and Latin America, amassed over 15 years of work on the Berlin Movie Pageant, the place she has served as a senior advisor and choice committee member. Lázaro gained particular fame for guiding and curating the Berlinale’s Panorama part, its greatest sidebar, which she grew right into a bastion of motion pictures from first-time, rising and established administrators from Latin America and Spain, as properly as different components of the world. Many of these younger movie administrators have now moved into the creation of TV collection.

“Paz brings to Exile an unbelievable expertise curating, choosing and dealing with the highest creators in our world, an unbelievable style and skill to search out winners and place bets, a wealth of relationships with one of the best folks within the business and a repute worth that’s extremely invaluable as we glance to determine ourselves in Spain,” Eilemberg advised Selection.

Exile Content Studio Emblem

“This can be a excellent match. For a very long time, I’ve been uncovered to new, on-the rise and established expertise, as properly as massive massive names,” she mentioned. “At Exile, the creative thirst is strictly the identical. I used to be very, very completely happy to see that they’re already working with most of the those that I’ve been following carefully for a very long time, even the lesser names that aren’t on the market but,” she added.

Although based mostly out of Spain, Lázaro may even work on the event and acquisition of tasks in Latin America.

“There’s a massive, massive quantity of water between the international locations however culturally it’s at all times been one,” she mentioned.

Lázaro’s appointment additionally comes as Spain, greater than some other nation outdoors the U.S., aside from the U.Okay., has emerged as a powerhouse for drama collection, that are capable of get away to international platform audiences around the globe.

Exile has already produced in Spain “Un Sueño Actual,” now out there for streaming on HBO España, and is advancing on “Una Familia Actual,” each in partnership with Spanish media firm Newtral.

“With the rise of streaming we’ve got seen a increase in content material from Spain, I’m trying ahead to working with Paz to solidify Exile’s presence overseas,” Eilemberg added.

Lázaro additionally served on the choice committee of Berlinale Collection, the competition’s drama collection strand, since its launch. Working for Exile, Lázaro will proceed her function as a member of the choice committee for the creative route of the Berlinale.