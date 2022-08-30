Exiles asked the Cuban dictatorship for a life certificate for the opposition José Daniel Ferrer

The Cuban opponent José Daniel Ferrer. UNPACU



The exile organization Cuban Democratic Directorate and opponents and activists on the island demanded this Monday from the Cuban dictatorship a life certificate for the opposition prisoner José Daniel Ferrerof which they have not heard, they said, for 47 days.

“After 47 days without knowing anything about him at all,1 not even his voice, opposition activists in Baracoa (eastern Cuba) demand from the Havana regime a life certificate for José Daniel Ferrer,” asked members of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (Unpacu), of which Ferrer is coordinator, according to the Directory in a statement.

Ferrer is considered one of the most visible leaders of the Cuban opposition. Imprisoned during the 2003 repressive wave known as “Black Spring”, after being released he continued his activism and was arrested again in 2021 for his participation in the peaceful protests against the regime of July 2021 (J11).

Several Unpacu activists expressed in a video their alarm at the fate of the opposition leader, “who is apparently trusting in the Mar Verde prison”, in the province of Santiago de Cuba, but who “is not allowed to make phone calls” nor has received the last visit from relatives that corresponded to him on August 26, they denounced.

The Cuban Democratic Directorate joined the denunciation of Unpacu and “It demands from the Castro regime faith in the life of this valuable Cuban opponent, as well as his immediate and unconditional release and that of all Cuban political prisoners.”

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) launched an initiative at the end of last December to urge the Cuban authorities to put an end to the ill-treatment Ferrer is suffering, for whom he demanded immediate release.

A concentration to request the freedom of the Cuban opposition José Daniel Ferrer, in a file image. EFE / Jorge Pérez



According to these human rights organizations, The opponent’s health condition had deteriorated “seriously” already in those months that he had been deprived of liberty.

The prisoner informed his family at the beginning of last December that he was being held in an isolation cell without windows or contact with the rest of the inmates, and that he received food in a state of decomposition, in addition to the fact that he is forced to go dressed only in clothes. inside.

Just before he was held incommunicado, on June 4, he had announced that he would fast during the days of the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, in protest at the position of presidents such as the Mexican and Argentine who wanted the dictators of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua will participate in the event. “That’s what bothered me so much, that was the last communication I had with my husband. Everything is torture for him and for us,” he said. Nelva Ismaray Ortega Tamayo, wife of Ferrer.

The dissident leads a life of struggle against the Castro dictatorship: he was imprisoned as part of the Group of 75, during the Black Spring of 2003 and spent 8 years in the dungeons of the regime.

After the international efforts that allowed the release of prisoners of conscience, he decided to continue on the island but was arrested on October 1, 2019 and in February 2020 sentenced to prison after a trial behind closed doors for an alleged crime of injury to another man, charge that his relatives and collaborators deny.

After six months locked up, and in the midst of strong international pressure, In April 2020, his sentence was commuted to a sentence of four and a half years of house arrest, but last July the dictatorship feared that he would take on a leading role in the spontaneous day of July 11 and imprisoned him again: since then began the last chapter of the nightmare of Ferrer and his family.

(With information from EFE)

