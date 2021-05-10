EXO Announces New Special Album “Don’t Fight The Feeling” In First Teaser

EXO is making their long-awaited return with a new album!

On May 11 at midnight KST, the group revealed a teaser that showed EXO will be releasing a new special album called “Don’t Fight the Feeling.”

Back in April, Xiumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun confirmed via a “spoiler” video that EXO was preparing for an album to commemorate their ninth debut anniversary. The album and music video appear to have been recorded and filmed before Chanyeol and Baekhyun went to fulfill their mandatory military service.

This will be EXO’s first group comeback since the album “OBSESSION” in 2019.

Stay tuned for updates!