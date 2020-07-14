General News

EXO-Ls Have Fallen In Love With EXO-SC’s New “1 Billion Views” MV: Check Out Some Of Twitter’s Best Reactions

July 14, 2020
2 Min Read

“#1BillionViews” trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter as EXO-SC made their comeback!

The duo of EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol returned on July 13 with their first full album “1 Billion Views” and the music video for his or her title monitor of the identical title, which options MOON. As EXO’s followers EXO-L on Twitter shared their pleasure over the album and reacted to the psychedelic and enjoyable new MV, #1BillionViews hit No. 1 on the worldwide trending chart.

EXO-Ls are highlighting simply how good the duo sounds on this new monitor.

And we will’t overlook about that duality.

EXO-SC’s being trendsetters as they showcase a cool model within the MV.

And followers are additionally exhibiting a lot of love for EXO-SC’s that includes artist, singer-songwriter MOON!

The general look of the MV has additionally delighted followers.

This about sums it up:

What do you consider “1 Billion Views”?

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment