EXO-Ls Have Fallen In Love With EXO-SC’s New “1 Billion Views” MV: Check Out Some Of Twitter’s Best Reactions

“#1BillionViews” trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter as EXO-SC made their comeback!
The duo of EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol returned on July 13 with their first full album “1 Billion Views” and the music video for his or her title monitor of the identical title, which options MOON. As EXO’s followers EXO-L on Twitter shared their pleasure over the album and reacted to the psychedelic and enjoyable new MV, #1BillionViews hit No. 1 on the worldwide trending chart.
#1BillionViews, #EXO_SC, #CHANYEOL, #SEHUN, #여름엔_세훈찬열_10억뷰다_알겠냐, #InParadiseWithEXOSC & #10억뷰_기대감장전_스밍준비 are all trending worldwide!!?
#1BillionViewsEXOSCftMoon#여름엔_세훈찬열_10억뷰다_알겠냐@weareoneEXO #EXO #10억뷰 #세훈 #찬열 pic.twitter.com/zW13JKmQMp
— ?EXO’s UK Fan Membership ? (@EXOUKC) July 13, 2020
EXO-Ls are highlighting simply how good the duo sounds on this new monitor.
chanyeol’s deep voice beginning the tune, pure excellence, love https://t.co/GmlABJ9JM0#1BillionViews #EXO_SC #CHANYEOL pic.twitter.com/d5LUPA4WEk
— ⁶¹ (@ultchanyeolpark) July 13, 2020
i like the “i cry, i cry, i cry, i cry, yeah~” half a lot ㅠㅠ thanks for singing, sehun-ah ??#1BillionViews #SEHUN #세훈 pic.twitter.com/bXXRoxZw0f
— 내 마음을 훔친 범인은 바로 세훈 ?? (@milkteus) July 13, 2020
their voices on this half are so stunning EXO-SC essential vocalists ??#1BillionViews #10억뷰 #EXO_SC pic.twitter.com/6PnYM7UOh8
— 1 BILLION VIEWS ? (@xexosstan) July 13, 2020
…. THOSE VOCALS ARE FROM MAIN/LEAD RAPPERS…. LET THAT SINK IN….#1BillionViews #EXO_SC
— ⁶¹ (@ultchanyeolpark) July 13, 2020
And we will’t overlook about that duality.
I CANT DECIDE WHETHER ITS CUTE OR COOL AAAA PARK CHANYEOL ALWAYS DID THAT ?♥️ #1BillionViews pic.twitter.com/V4eDQPLWWH
— 미라✨ (@skiestayeol) July 13, 2020
EXO-SC’s being trendsetters as they showcase a cool model within the MV.
#1BillionViews TRENDY AF ?♥️ pic.twitter.com/UbXCfcLcAr
— ¹ᵇXAERI⋆ (@missxaeri) July 13, 2020
And followers are additionally exhibiting a lot of love for EXO-SC’s that includes artist, singer-songwriter MOON!
can we respect how stunning moon’s voice is?❤️#EXO_SC #1BillionViews #MoonSujin pic.twitter.com/AFFskC7M9Z
— levi ⧖ (@YE0LPRINT) July 13, 2020
The general look of the MV has additionally delighted followers.
1 Billion Views has a fairly fascinating music video with funky & retro idea. Colourful arrange, animations, particulars, the whole lot makes it much more fascinating. You’ll be able to watch it plenty of instances with out becoming bored. Loving it a lot. #1BillionViews @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/vGSmaZKXVH
— 94 ♥️?Sehun | On Me (@morningpassages) July 13, 2020
This about sums it up:
EXO-SC and Moon slayed it.? @weareoneEXO #1BillionViews pic.twitter.com/YxCtc9aDoa
— xxxru_sshii_’ㅅ’ (@IffatMehraj) July 13, 2020
What do you consider “1 Billion Views”?
