EXO-Ls Have Fallen In Love With EXO-SC’s New “1 Billion Views” MV: Check Out Some Of Twitter’s Best Reactions

“#1BillionViews” trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter as EXO-SC made their comeback!

The duo of EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol returned on July 13 with their first full album “1 Billion Views” and the music video for his or her title monitor of the identical title, which options MOON. As EXO’s followers EXO-L on Twitter shared their pleasure over the album and reacted to the psychedelic and enjoyable new MV, #1BillionViews hit No. 1 on the worldwide trending chart.

EXO-Ls are highlighting simply how good the duo sounds on this new monitor.

i like the “i cry, i cry, i cry, i cry, yeah~” half a lot ㅠㅠ thanks for singing, sehun-ah ??#1BillionViews #SEHUN #세훈 pic.twitter.com/bXXRoxZw0f — 내 마음을 훔친 범인은 바로 세훈 ?? (@milkteus) July 13, 2020

…. THOSE VOCALS ARE FROM MAIN/LEAD RAPPERS…. LET THAT SINK IN….#1BillionViews #EXO_SC — ⁶¹ (@ultchanyeolpark) July 13, 2020

And we will’t overlook about that duality.

I CANT DECIDE WHETHER ITS CUTE OR COOL AAAA PARK CHANYEOL ALWAYS DID THAT ?♥️ #1BillionViews pic.twitter.com/V4eDQPLWWH — 미라✨ (@skiestayeol) July 13, 2020

EXO-SC’s being trendsetters as they showcase a cool model within the MV.

And followers are additionally exhibiting a lot of love for EXO-SC’s that includes artist, singer-songwriter MOON!

The general look of the MV has additionally delighted followers.

1 Billion Views has a fairly fascinating music video with funky & retro idea. Colourful arrange, animations, particulars, the whole lot makes it much more fascinating. You’ll be able to watch it plenty of instances with out becoming bored. Loving it a lot. #1BillionViews @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/vGSmaZKXVH — 94 ♥️?Sehun | On Me (@morningpassages) July 13, 2020

This about sums it up:

What do you consider “1 Billion Views”?