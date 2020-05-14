EXO Members Send Off Leader Suho As He Enlists In The Military

EXO’s Suho has quietly enlisted within the navy.

On Could 14, Suho enlisted on the Nonsan Military Coaching Middle in South Chungcheong Province. There, he’ll bear 4 weeks of primary coaching earlier than he’s assigned to work as a public service employee. Suho had a quiet enlistment with none particular occasions, becoming a member of his fellow enlistees as they entered the coaching heart.

Earlier within the day, Suho posted a photograph of EXO’s official mild stick on his private Instagram account with the caption, “WE ARE ONE EXO, Let’s Love,” displaying his affection for each EXO and EXO-L [EXO’s official fan club name].

EXO shared pictures on Lysn of the opposite members sending off their chief.

Suho is now the third member of EXO to enlist within the navy following Xiumin and D.O.

We want Suho all the most effective throughout his navy service!

