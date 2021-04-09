EXO Releases Photos Taken With Chanyeol Ahead Of His Military Enlistment

EXO shared the group pictures they took earlier than Chanyeol’s navy enlistment!

On April 8, EXO launched two pictures on their official account on Lysn. Sehun, Kai, D.O., Xiumin, and Baekhyun are surrounding Chanyeol, who’s noticed with a navy buzz lower and is sporting a masks. Within the first picture, the members are touching Chanyeol’s new coiffure, and within the second picture, all of them smile warmly as Chanyeol poses with a beanie over his head.

Chanyeol enlisted within the navy on March 29, and he’s the fifth EXO member to enlist after D.O., Xiumin, Suho, and Chen. The estimated date of his navy discharge is September 28, 2022.

