General News

EXO Releases Photos Taken With Chanyeol Ahead Of His Military Enlistment

April 9, 2021
1 Min Read

EXO shared the group pictures they took earlier than Chanyeol’s navy enlistment!

On April 8, EXO launched two pictures on their official account on Lysn. Sehun, Kai, D.O., Xiumin, and Baekhyun are surrounding Chanyeol, who’s noticed with a navy buzz lower and is sporting a masks. Within the first picture, the members are touching Chanyeol’s new coiffure, and within the second picture, all of them smile warmly as Chanyeol poses with a beanie over his head.

Chanyeol enlisted within the navy on March 29, and he’s the fifth EXO member to enlist after D.O., Xiumin, Suho, and Chen. The estimated date of his navy discharge is September 28, 2022.

Watch Chanyeol in “So I Married My Anti-Fan“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.