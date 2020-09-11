EXO-SC, BLACKPINK, ATEEZ, TXT, And More Receive Double Platinum And Platinum Certifications From Gaon

Gaon Chart has introduced its newest batch of official platinum certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content material Business Affiliation applied a brand new certification system for album gross sales, tune downloads, and on-line streaming. Beginning with music launched on or after January 1, 2018, Gaon Chart now certifies albums platinum as soon as they attain 250,000 gross sales, whereas songs obtain a platinum certification at 100 million streams or 2.5 million downloads.

On September 10, Gaon Chart introduced that EXO-SC’s first full-length album “1 Billion Views” had obtained an official double platinum certification after promoting over 500,000 copies since its launch in July. Though the duo beforehand went platinum with their first mini album “What a Life” again in 2019, “1 Billion Views” marks their first unit launch to be licensed double platinum.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK’s particular version of “How You Like That,” ATEEZ’s newest mini album “ZERO : FEVER Half.1,” and TXT’s 2019 album “The Dream Chapter: MAGIC” had been all formally licensed platinum after promoting over 250,000 copies every. Notably, “ZERO : FEVER Half.1” is ATEEZ’s first launch ever to go platinum.

Within the obtain class, BTOB’s “Solely One for Me” and Im Chang Jung’s “There Has By no means Been A Day I Haven’t Liked You“—each of which had been launched in 2018—obtained official platinum certifications after surpassing 2.5 million downloads every.

Lastly, Jeon Sang Keun’s “I Nonetheless Love You a Lot” was licensed platinum within the streaming class after surpassing 100 million streams.

Congratulations to the entire artists on their spectacular achievements!

Supply (1)