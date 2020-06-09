EXO-SC Confirmed To Be Preparing For Summer Comeback

EXO’s Chanyeol and Sehun are getting ready for a unit comeback!

On June 9, it was reported that their subunit, often called EXO-SC, was getting ready for a brand new album to be launched within the second half of the 12 months. Rumors had circulated on-line a few music video shoot, however the media stories recommended that it was an album jacket shoot as a substitute.

Later that day, SM Leisure confirmed, “[EXO-SC] is getting ready to launch their album in July.”

EXO-SC made their unit debut with “What a Life” in July 2019, with the album occurring to carry out properly on home and worldwide music charts.

Supply (1) (2)