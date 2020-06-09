General News

EXO-SC Confirmed To Be Preparing For Summer Comeback

June 9, 2020
1 Min Read

EXO’s Chanyeol and Sehun are getting ready for a unit comeback!

On June 9, it was reported that their subunit, often called EXO-SC, was getting ready for a brand new album to be launched within the second half of the 12 months. Rumors had circulated on-line a few music video shoot, however the media stories recommended that it was an album jacket shoot as a substitute.

Later that day, SM Leisure confirmed, “[EXO-SC] is getting ready to launch their album in July.”

EXO-SC made their unit debut with “What a Life” in July 2019, with the album occurring to carry out properly on home and worldwide music charts.

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment