EXO-SC, Red Velvet, Ladies’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, Lee Hello, And More Announced For “Cass Blue Playground Connect 2.0” Lineup

Beer model Cass will probably be holding an internet live performance referred to as “Cass Blue Playground Connect 2.0” (hereafter generally known as CBP)!

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this yr, CBP was first launched in August 2015 as a music pageant for younger customers. This yr, it will likely be held within the type of an internet live performance because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The live performance will probably be held on July 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. KST on Cass’s official YouTube channel and Fb account. Solely customers who’re 19 years previous (in Korean reckoning) and over will be capable of watch it after being licensed by a QR code that’s on the occasion poster.

In keeping with the poster, the lineup consists of EXO-SC, Lee Hello, Ladies’ Generation’s Hyoyeon (who will probably be performing as DJ Hyo), Red Velvet, DULMOIM, Raiden, Crazy, Nafla, and Changmo.

Yoo Hee Moon, the advertising vice chairman of Oriental Brewery Firm, mentioned, “We now have ready the most effective artist lineup for customers who love Cass, the nation’s prime beer model. Cass will proceed to carry numerous occasions to supply customers with the most effective model expertise.”

