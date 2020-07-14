EXO-SC Reveals 1st Place Promise, Introduces “1 Billion Views” Problem, And More

EXO-SC has formally made their comeback with their first full album “1 Billion Views”!

On July 13, the album was launched together with a music video for the title monitor of the identical identify. On the identical day, the unit’s members Sehun and Chanyeol celebrated their album launch by way of a reside broadcast on Naver’s V Dwell.

Sehun defined his emotions main as much as the discharge of the album, saying, “I’m actually wanting ahead to it. I’m excited. I’m inquisitive about simply how many individuals will prefer it.” Chanyeol stated, “In contrast to our earlier launch, since this can be a full size album I’m inquisitive about what’s going to occur.”

Main as much as the discharge, Sehun and Chanyeol teased followers by pre-releasing different tracks from the album, together with “Phone” in addition to their solo tracks “On Me” and “Nothin‘.” Sehun revealed, “I referred to as up the heads of music streaming web sites and launched ‘Phone’ to them on my own. Our firm didn’t do it.” Chanyeol added, “The response was actually enthusiastic.”

Since dance challenges have been fashionable lately, Sehun and Chanyeol expressed their want for his or her followers to strive a problem with their new tune as nicely. Sehun commented, “Though there’s easy choreography you could possibly do, we did one thing you may comply with together with utilizing your cellphone.”

Chanyeol elaborated, saying, “Though it will be enjoyable to incorporate dancing within the problem, utilizing your cellphone is one thing that anybody can do. It’s only a bit difficult, so will probably be enjoyable. We’re making a video for it, so we would like followers to repeat that and present us. It’s additionally within the music video.”

The duo additionally shared their ideas on their very own solo tracks. About “Nothin’,” Chanyeol shared, “Whenever you take heed to it, I hope you’ll suppose ‘Ah, in order that’s what he was feeling at the moment.’ On my playlist, it’s nonetheless the tune that I take heed to essentially the most. It’s the tune I like most on the album. I hope it does nicely.”

Sehun talked about “On Me,” saying, “I put my very own story into the lyrics. Since I acquired the chance to do a solo monitor, I wished to strive expressing myself simply as I’m. I nervous so much whereas making the monitor. Though each monitor was an unlimited activity to make, I believe I nervous extra about it because it was a solo monitor. I bothered lots of people about it. Everybody labored onerous on it.”

On the finish of the published, Sehun and Chanyeol revealed that in the event that they gained first place, they might go bungee leaping. Chanyeol admitted, “Though I believed I’d be assured about going bungee leaping, I don’t suppose I’ll wish to do it twice.” Sehun promised, “I actually don’t suppose I can do it, but when we get first place I’ll movie myself bungee leaping.”

