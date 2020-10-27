EXO Sends Chen Off As He Enlists For Military Service

EXO members despatched Chen off to the navy collectively!

Chen enlisted to hold out his obligatory navy service on October 26. That day, pictures have been shared on EXO’s fan group on Lysn that present Suho, Baekhyun, Sehun, and Chanyeol with their fingers on Chen’s head after he bought his hair lower for his service.

Chen is the fourth member of EXO to enlist, and this send-off pose has develop into a kind of custom for the group, after they did it for Xiumin, D.O., and Suho too!

After releasing the only “Good day” on October 15, Chen introduced his enlistment plans the following day. He shall be serving as an active-duty soldier after finishing his fundamental coaching.

We want Chen all one of the best throughout his navy service!

