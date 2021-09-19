Exodus at Manchester United: half a dozen figures would leave the club after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United plans to release six footballers (Reuters)

After starring in a good transfer market, with the incorporation of great stars such as the young talent from England Jadon Sancho, the central Raphael Varane and the triumphant return of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United continues to work towards the future to build a squad capable of fighting again for the most important trophies in Europe.

With the intention of giving way to some footballers and reducing the salary bill, the leadership of the team Red Devil I would be planning a massive output of figures. In total, according to English media such as The Sun and Daily Mail, would be half a dozen those that will put on the market in January.

According to the information that emerged in the old continent, the next objective of the British is to reach an agreement by hiring young defender Declan Rice to reinforce the central rear, since they understand that this area is one of the weakest in the squad.

Van de Beek’s representative assured that the arrival of CR7 was bad news for his client (Reuters)

Manchester United is obliged to make cash if it wants to carry out the transfer cost of the 22-year-old West Ham footballer, whose market value exceeds 70 million euros according to the website of Trasnfermarkt. For this, the managers, with the approval of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, would open the door to a handful of its stars to search for new horizons.

Among those entering the market are, among others, the Dutch Donny Van De Beek, of which his representative considered that the arrival of CR7 turned out to be bad news for his client who no longer had minutes before his return.

Along with him, on the list would also be Jese Lingard, Anthony Martial, Diogo Galot, Phil Jones, Alex Telles y Éric Bailly. The untouchables in the defensive zone would then become only the Englishman Harry Maguire (the most expensive recruitment of the club in that position) and the former merengue Varane.

According to the newspapers in question, the managers they would have already contacted each of them to inform them about their situation and the intention of the club with them. The entity also considers a session to be welcomed but only for the youngest.

Pogba ends contract with United in June 2022 (Reuters)

On the other hand, others who could leave Manchester United is the French midfielder Paul pogba, who ends his contract in June 2022 But since January you will have the possibility to negotiate freely with other clubs to leave for free in the middle of the year.

The former Juventus player and his representative Mino Raiola already know the panorama and they know of the interest of the great European powers. Besides of Real Madrid, who was in his footsteps when Zidane was in command, the PSG and the Barcelona as possible candidates in the event that you put an end to your stay in England.

