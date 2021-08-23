Exodus at PSG after the arrival of the Galactic signings: the three indicated who could leave the club

PSG would release three players to shrink an overcrowded squad (Reuters)

The PSG is taking its last steps in this historic transfer period. The Parisian institution managed to carry out large signings with the incorporation of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi as main, in addition to the arrival of the young archer Gianluigi Donnaruma, the defender Achraf and the experienced defender Georginio Wijnaldum.

However, in the absence of eight days for the market to close, the leadership still have a tough task in front. Not only to close another reinforcement (rumors about the arrival of Camavinga are growing), but also to give way to footballers that they will no longer have minutes for Mauricio Pochettino.

This was reported by the French newspaper The Parisian, who assured that there are three players who will have to look for new directions quickly after not convincing the Argentine coach during the first three competition dates.

Rafinha played two minutes in the three games played by PSG (Reuters)

Apparently, the Rosario would have already opted for the ex Barcelona Rafinha, Layvin Marc Kurzawa and Pablo Sarabia, who are the first to leave an overcrowded campus.

Until now, the Brazilian has only played two minutes while in two games he held a place on the substitute bench. The French side, meanwhile, was a substitute in the last while in the previous two he was not called up. Pablo Sarabia was the one who had the most opportunities by playing 20 minutes in each of the last two games, even scoring a goal in the victory against Strasbourg.

To his few participations in the first team we must also add the fact that a large part of the stars of the squad such as Ramos, Messi, Paredes, Neymar or Marquinhos have not yet returned officially to the competition and at the time of doing so they would relegate these players.

Pablo Sarabia would be another of those designated to leave PSG (Reuters)

On the contrary, in addition to the immovable for Pochettino as Mbappé, Verratti and company, a group of footballers have earned the place to continue based on good performances. The media in question, detailed that Ander Herrera, Gueye and Kehrer they convinced the coach and could fight for ownership.

Herrera, 32, appears to be a perfect replacement for midfield made up of Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti and Georginio Wijnaldum. Idrissa Gana Gueye will also count for Pochettino in an important area for playmaking.

Finally, the young German defender, it would be a spare part for an already established defense con Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos (injured), so he will have to fight for the position with Presnel Kimpembe to see who will second one of the two referents in the central defense.

