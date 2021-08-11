EXODUS Drummer TOM HUNTING Undergoes General Gastrectomy In Combat In opposition to Most cancers – “The whole thing Went To Plan”

On April 13, Exodus drummer Tom Looking published that he has been identified with squamous cellular carcinoma. He introduced closing week that he would go through a complete gastrectomy, a process carried out when the most cancers has unfold broadly within the abdomen. In line with band member/guitarist Gary Holt, the operation went via and “the whole thing went in line with plan”.



A get advantages display to assist with Looking scientific bills has been introduced and can happen at One The Y in Sacramento, CA on July 17. At the program are Blind Phantasm, Boneless Ones with guitarist Craig Locicero (Forbidden) and drummer Chris Kontos (System Head) and Jesus Disaster. The capability is proscribed to 100 other folks.

Looking’s Exodus band member, guitarist Gary Holt, introduced a GoFundMe marketing campaign on April 21 to assist Tom struggle most cancers.

One publish reads: “After a long time of being devoted to striking down essentially the most pounding drums in thrash, Tom Looking has been identified with most cancers. As he fights and beats this, he’s going to want assist together with his expenses, each medically and at house. Throughout this pandemic Tom, like many people, is operating to stay himself going whilst we look forward to the go back of traveling, however he’s not able to take action as he undergoes chemo and extra to get via this and again in the back of his drums together with his brothers in Exodus to offer will pass miles to assist Tom proceed his combat with out being worried about emerging scientific expenses and expenses to stay a roof over his head. Thank you for your entire assist and toughen.”

Since its release, the marketing campaign has already raised just about $80,000, together with donations from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho. Looking expressed his gratitude by means of a Fb video message on April 26, providing an replace on his ongoing remedy. See beneath.

Discuss with the GoFundMe marketing campaign web page right here.

Under you’re going to in finding Looking’s remark of April 13, which displays that he has been identified with squamous cellular carcinoma:

“Nowadays I get started remedy for a squamous cellular carcinoma. This can be a abdomen tumor that used to be identified in my higher stomach in February. I’m making this public to make other folks conscious about the indicators of abdomen and esophagus issues. they’re persisting, please get it looked at I’m now not going to speak sheepishly about it I believe like if I will assist somebody with what I’ve discovered, or somebody in the market has knowledge to proportion with me, it’s a win-win! If you’ll title the enemy give it energy and you’re 1 step nearer to killing it!”

Ok, you heard the unhealthy information. The excellent news is that he feels nice bodily. “I’m going to overcome this like a goddamn snare drum that owes me cash!!! I’ve had nice medical doctors and a perfect toughen machine that’s a military unto itself. I’m in a position for fight!

“We’ve got so much to have fun this yr with the discharge of what is going to be a career-defining album and excursions to apply! I’m excited for everybody to listen to, and much more excited to get in the market and play a few of it! See you guys! all very quickly! CHEERS!!!”