Exoprimal is not Dino Crisis but after seeing its shooter action with dinosaurs I want to try it now

Dinosaurs and online competition can be an explosive mix, or so Capcom has believed. Exoprimal is an interesting experiment that we’ll see how it works, but for now it has made me want to try it in its next closed beta. We talked to its creators to find out more.

I honestly think Capcom has a winning combination with Exoprimal. On the one hand, there are the dinosaurs, wanted and loved by a significant part of the public (you just have to look at the number of games that have appeared). On the other, we have the competitive online, which is not only fashionable, but also offers more and more fresh and fun proposals. So I think this new title may have its chance, more after checking its benefits in the recent demonstration that the Capcom Showcase left us.

But we are not going to tell you what you already know. At 3DJuegos we have been able to speak with those responsible and discover more about this multiplayer team action game. Takuro Hiraoka, its director, confirms that one of the aspects they wanted to convey was the feeling of fighting against large hordes of dinosaurs: “I think that’s the most characteristic and unique thing about our game, which makes it exciting and fun.” In this regard, he mentions the main mode, Dino Survival, with missions, scenarios and creatures that change with each game depending on the progression of the players. This makes it especially powerful, because it’s something that ensures that each matchup is different and that you also have the freedom to decide how you play: “During development we had test sessions and users were surprised how the game changed with each match. I think That’s the key to the fun in Exoprimal”.

Capcom’s Attack of the Dinosaurs

Exoprimal seems to have a simple, circumstantial, but interesting plot. Leviathan, a mysterious artificial intelligence, proposes us to participate in an experiment within the Albius Corp organization, within the Bikitoa island. The objective is contribute to an investigation where we will be something like the guinea pigs: “This AI is neither an ally nor an enemy, but rather the one in charge of getting us into each of the scheduled battles. The secrets behind Leviathan and its intentions will have to be discovered once you play the game. videogame”.

In this regard, and as I mentioned before, Dino Survival It is presented as the most important game mode. It presents us with a series of missions and we must complete them before the opposing team. That is, Exoprimal is team fighting (specifically 5 vs 5), although the developers have confirmed to us that in the final game it will be possible to play with smaller teams.

And what are the missions? The developers hope to offer a wide variety of proposals: “We have a type of missions in which to defeat a specific dinosaur (Dinosaur Cull), but also others in which to defend an area (VTOL Defense) or collect energy from the scene while you face to the opposite side (Energy Tanker)”. But beware, because not everything is competitive, but Capcom also offers cooperative missions in which to fight against hordes of dinosaurs joining forces with the other team.

During development we had test sessions and users were amazed at how the game changed with each playthrough.Takuro Hiraoka, DirectorAnother important aspect of Exoprimal we have in the exoskeletons, each with a set of specific weapons and skills, following three different typologies. On the one hand, the type assault, focused on exterminating the enemy: “We have the Deadeye class, which works best at medium-long distance; Zephyr, focused on close combat; and Vigilant, more focused on very long distances and who are not especially good at facing a lot of enemies.” The developers tell us that later we have the typology tankwhich catch the attention of enemies by blocking their movement, and the type support for, capable of healing allies and weakening enemies with various techniques. Basically, the different classes invite you to form balanced teams, depending on the style of each of its members.

It is mainly a multiplayer game, but it can also be easily played by a single user.Takuro Hiraoka, DirectorSurely you are wondering if you can play it too In solitary. I asked myself that question, and this is what director Takuro Hiraoka told me: “It’s mainly a multiplayer game, but it can also be easily played by a single user.” In this regard, he mentions that it will be just as fun to play this way, though he didn’t offer any further explanation. The only thing he claimed is that the tutorial and the training areawhich also exist, can be fully enjoyed in single player.

For the rest, graphically the game you already know that it does not stand out. It hopes to offer spectacularity by presenting dozens of simultaneous enemies on the screen, with an angry mass of dinosaurs going after us. However, I would not throw the bells to the flight on its questionable technical aspect: I want to try it live to see if it’s fun, which is ultimately the most important thing. To do this, a closed beta is scheduled for July 11, July 25 and August 7 (only on Steam).