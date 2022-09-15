Exoprimal Story Trailer Brings Distortions, Dino Hordes, And New Threats

Capcom has taken advantage of the Xbox conference at the Tokyo Game Show to offer news from its cooperative.

Busy morning in the current world of video games thanks to the Xbox conference at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Among all the titles that have been shown, Capcom has made an appearance to leave us a new Exoprimal trailer focused on the story that you can see on these same lines.

There will be more dangers apart from the dinosaursHow could it be otherwise, in the video there is no lack of those dinosaur hordes such characteristics that the game boasts from its announcement. The characters tell us that a distortion of space has brought these beings to the planet, and we must put on the suits called Exoarmor to face the threat, which hides different secrets and will not always come from these creatures.

Although Exoprimal has nothing to do with Dino Crisis, or so its managers assure, it is still curious how it can come to remind the classic game on certain occasions, although here it is committed to a much more frenetic action and it is sought that the players face the challenges of history in a online cooperative up to five players.

The title does not yet have a specific release date set, but it is expected to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S sometime in 2023. If you want to know the most outstanding news that the Tokyo Game Show is leaving us during these days, we invite you to take a look at the dates and times of the different conferences and direct that will be broadcast.

More about: Exoprimal, Capcom, Tokyo Game Show 2022 and TGS 2022.