EXO’s Baekhyun Achieves Double Crown On Gaon Weekly Charts; BLACKPINK Rises To No. 1 On Social Chart

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of Could 24 to 30!

EXO’s Baekhyun, who made his record-breaking solo comeback final week, managed to prime two separate charts and earn a double crown. Not solely did Baekhyun declare No. 1 on this week’s album chart together with his new mini album “Delight,” however his new title monitor “Sweet” additionally entered the digital obtain chart at No. 1.

Congratulations to Baekhyun on his spectacular achievement!

Try the highest 5 for every of Gaon’s weekly charts beneath:

Album Chart

New releases dominated this week’s bodily album chart: Baekhyun’s “Delight” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s bodily album chart, whereas MONSTA X’s “FANTASIA X” entered the chart at No. 2 and UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok’s “1ST DESIRE [GREED]” adopted at No. 3. NCT Dream’s “Reload,” the one album to make the highest 5 that wasn’t a brand new entry, stayed robust at No. 4, whereas Park Ji Hoon’s “The W” debuted at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

Baekhyun’s new solo monitor “Sweet” debuted at No. 1 on the digital obtain chart, trailed by Jeon Mi Do’s “I Knew I Love” (from the OST of tvN’s “Hospital Playlist”) at No. 2. Park Ji Hoon’s “Wing” and MONSTA X’s “FANTASIA” entered the chart at No. Three and No. Four respectively, and Mido and Falasol’s “Me to You, You to Me” (additionally from the “Hospital Playlist” OST) rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Total Digital Chart

Jeon Mi Do’s “I Knew I Love” rose to No. 1 on this week’s general digital chart, with IU’s “eight” (that includes and produced by Suga) at No. 2 and Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” (additionally from the OST of “Hospital Playlist”) at No. 3. Baekhyun’s “Sweet” entered the chart at No. 4, adopted by Oh My Woman’s “Nonstop” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

IU’s “eight” held onto its spot at No. 1 on the streaming chart this week, with Jeon Mi Do’s “I Knew I Love” charting at No. 2, Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” at No. 3, Oh My Woman’s “Nonstop” at No. 4, and BOL4’s “Leo” that includes Baekhyun at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK, who’s at the moment gearing up for his or her long-awaited three-step comeback, rose to No. 1 on this week’s Social Chart 2.0, adopted by BTS at No. 2. Trot singers Kim Ho Joong, Kim Hee Jae, and Im Younger Woong rounded out the highest 5 for the week at No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 respectively.

