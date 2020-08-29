EXO’s Baekhyun And Kai Share Funny Stories From Their Trainee Days On “Ask Us Something”

Baekhyun and Kai dished on the early days of their profession on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

All seven of the SuperM members appeared collectively as visitors on the August 29 episode of the range present, the place they carried out their newest single “100” and gave viewers a sneak peek of their upcoming track “Tiger Inside.”

Throughout this system’s signature guessing-game section, Baekhyun requested the solid members to guess one thing that he did typically throughout his trainee days, earlier than he debuted as a member of EXO. After a flood of incorrect guesses, Website positioning Jang Hoon lastly managed to determine the proper reply: again when he was a trainee, Baekhyun typically practiced dancing on the subway.

Baekhyun confessed with fun, “To be trustworthy, it wasn’t often because I didn’t have sufficient time or as a result of I wished to enhance my abilities. Again then, I used to be actually pleased with having gotten into SM, and I wished everybody to have a look at me and suppose, ‘Oh, you possibly can inform simply by taking a look at him that he’s an SM trainee.’”

He went on to recall, “Chanyeol and I all the time took the identical route residence collectively. At the moment, each Chanyeol and I had been each missing when it comes to our dance abilities, however we’d cut up a pair of earphones [and listen to music together].”

Baekhyun made everybody crack up by persevering with, “And , Chanyeol is actually good-looking. Again then, I wasn’t so good-looking. So I felt like [standing next to Chanyeol] gave me a lift. With the ‘Chanyeol increase,’ I felt like I used to be sort of a famous person. I hadn’t even discovered popping but, however I simply imitated the dance strikes that I’d seen different folks do. I’d do strikes I’d by no means carried out earlier than, and I’d ask Chanyeol, ‘Is that this proper? Is that this what we discovered at the moment?’”

Baekhyun added, “One time, I used to be dancing [on the subway], and a bit boy subsequent to me stored taking a look at me. When he obtained off the prepare, he gave me a chunk of caramel sweet. Wanting again on it now, I believe it was in all probability as a result of I regarded actually cool again then.”

Kai then revealed that he had carried out one thing related again when he was nonetheless a rookie idol, explaining with an embarrassed chuckle, “I dance rather a lot once I’m strolling, and I find yourself training with out realizing it. Proper after I debuted, I went to Myeongdong with my mother, and it was our first date in a protracted whereas. There have been tons of individuals there, however with out realizing it, I stored dancing whereas I used to be strolling along with her.”

He went on, “So my mother instructed me to cease dancing as a result of I used to be embarrassing her, and she or he ended up working distant from me.”

SuperM’s episode of “Ask Us Something” will quickly be accessible with English subtitles on Viki. Within the meantime, try a latest episode of the present under!

