EXO’s Baekhyun And TXT Earn Gold Certifications In Japan With Latest Albums

New Japanese albums by EXO’s Baekhyun and TXT have acquired gold certifications from the Recording Trade Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ)!

The RIAJ’s certifications for the month of January 2021 embody TXT’s first full Japanese album “Nonetheless Dreaming” and Baekhyun’s first solo Japanese mini album “BAEKHYUN” going gold. Each of the albums had been launched on January 20 of this yr.

Albums earn gold certification in Japan once they attain 100,000 models shipped.

Congratulations to Baekhyun and TXT!

