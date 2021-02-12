General News

EXO’s Baekhyun And TXT Earn Gold Certifications In Japan With Latest Albums

February 12, 2021
1 Min Read

New Japanese albums by EXO’s Baekhyun and TXT have acquired gold certifications from the Recording Trade Affiliation of Japan (RIAJ)!

The RIAJ’s certifications for the month of January 2021 embody TXT’s first full Japanese album “Nonetheless Dreaming” and Baekhyun’s first solo Japanese mini album “BAEKHYUN” going gold. Each of the albums had been launched on January 20 of this yr.

Albums earn gold certification in Japan once they attain 100,000 models shipped.

Congratulations to Baekhyun and TXT!

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.