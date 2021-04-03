EXO’s Baekhyun Announces Military Enlistment Date

EXO’s Baekhyun will probably be enlisting within the navy subsequent month.

In an Instagram Stay broadcast earlier than his solo comeback, Baekhyun shared with followers the information that the tip of March had been the ultimate date at which he might defer his enlistment.

On April 2, Baekhyun himself, in addition to SM Leisure, confirmed that Baekhyun will probably be enlisting within the navy on Might 6. Might 6 can be Baekhyun’s twenty ninth birthday (worldwide age).

On the fan neighborhood app LYSN, Baekhyun wrote, “It’s cloudy in the present day, so I needed to share some excellent news, however there’s one thing I must let you know first! I’ve obtained my discover of enlistment for Might 6! This isn’t a everlasting separation, so as an alternative of endlessly ready for me and lacking me and being unhappy in the course of the transient time that we’re aside, I’m going to strive varied strategies for us to really feel like we’re spending time collectively, even when it’s in a distinct kind! I’m going to work more durable and put together numerous issues! I understand how arduous it’s to attend, so as an alternative of asking you to attend, I need to let you know that I like you! I like you!”

SM Leisure acknowledged, “Baekhyun will probably be enlisting on Might 6. The time and site of his enlistment will probably be non-public and there will probably be no particular occasions.”

After his enlistment on Might 6, Baekhyun will endure three weeks of fundamental coaching after which full his navy service as a public service employee.

Baekhyun is the sixth member of EXO to enlist after D.O., Xiumin, Suho, Chen, and Chanyeol.

