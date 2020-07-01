EXO’s Baekhyun Becomes 1st “Million Vendor” Solo Artist In 19 Years With “Delight”

EXO’s Baekhyun is now a “million vendor”!

In line with SM Leisure, Baekhyun’s second mini album “Delight,” launched on Might 25, has offered a complete of 1,018,746 copies as of June 30. Baekhyun is the primary solo artist in 19 years to surpass one million copies in gross sales since Kim Gun Mo‘s seventh album in 2001.

Furthermore, EXO’s first full album in 2013 had been the primary album to promote over one million copies in 12 years on the time and is deemed to have opened a brand new period of “million sellers”. Baekhyun is the second artist to earn the “million vendor” title each as a solo and as a bunch following Search engine marketing Taiji of Search engine marketing Taiji and Boys.

Baekhyun posted a video message on EXO’s official Twitter account to thank his followers for the achievement. He shared, “Whats up, EXO-L. Due to you, our EXO-L, I’ve set a grand report. I’ve advised you thru V Dwell up to now that it’s best to really feel proud. The report was achieved not alone, however with our EXO-L, so please get pleasure from feeling proud. I’ll proceed to make you happier, so please wait a bit. Till the day we will meet offline, let’s meet on-line usually whereas we await that day. EXO-L, thanks a lot. The phrases ‘thanks’ usually are not sufficient to precise how grateful I’m. I like you, EXO-L, and thanks for all the time making me pleased. Thanks for being there to permit me to make you’re feeling pleased. I’m unsure what I’m saying, however thanks. I like you!”

Congratulations to Baekhyun on the wonderful feat!

