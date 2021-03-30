EXO’s Baekhyun Breaks Personal Record For Stock Pre-Orders Of His Upcoming Mini Album

EXO’s Baekhyun has set a brand new private file along with his upcoming mini album “Bambi”!

On February 30, it was reported that “Bambi” has recorded 833,392 inventory pre-orders (as of March 29 KST), which is his biggest file but.

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to the album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated primarily based on varied elements, together with what number of albums have been pre-ordered by followers.

Beforehand, Baekhyun turned the primary “million vendor” solo artist in 19 years along with his second mini album “Delight.” The mini album additionally swept home and overseas charts and acquired an official triple platinum certification.

“Bambi” is about to be launched on March 30 at 6 p.m. KST. The mini album contains six tracks: “Bambi,” “Love Scene,” “All I Obtained,” “Privateness,” “Cry for Love,” and “Amusement Park.” His title monitor “Bambi” is a fab R&B music that tells a mature love story utilizing fairy story expressions.



